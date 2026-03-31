MAFS Australia's Tyson's ex-wife breaks silence on his controversial views

MAFS Australia's Tyson's ex-wife breaks silence on his controversial views. Picture: Nine & Daily Mail

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Tyson Gordon's ex-wife Tove Thoreson has spoken out six years since their relationship ended.

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Let's be real, Married At First Sight Australia's intruder groom Tyson Gordon isn't everyone's cup of tea. He openly embraces tradition, hates 'woke' views, and said he desired a 'submissive' wife... comments his ex-wife, Tove Thoreson, has since addressed.

In his early twenties Tyson married Tove, a Mormon woman from Utah. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship during his deployment as a soldier. However, once he moved back to Australia their relationship ended.

While viewers watch his marriage with Stephanie Marshall unfold, Tove has spoken out for the first time to share her stance on his controversial comments since appearing on the show.

Read more: MAFS Australia unseen footage confirms Brook was in contact with ex while married to Chris

Tyson married Stephanie on the show. Picture: Nine

Speaking in a recent interview, Tove stated that the man audiences are currently watching on television does not reflect the values she holds.

She said: “I do not support or agree with the behaviour he has shown on television or what I experienced in real life."

While Tove acknowledged their marriage may have appeared “possibly traditional” to outsiders, she rejected the way Tyson has portrayed their relationship on the show, as it doesn’t reflect her own beliefs.

As a Mormon woman, she also dismissed the idea that the women in her community are 'submissive', saying: “A lot of people may assume because I am Mormon that Mormon women are like that, but that’s not the case."

Ultimately, Tove revealed that they haven’t spoken in over six years since their relationship ended.

Having not spoken in years, Tove claimed she can't comment whether Tyson's views have changed since they were together. However, it's clear he has a strong dislike of 'woke' views, especially when he shared his dealbreakers with relationship expert John Aiken.

He said: "A woman with green hair. That's the first red flag. A woman that's a complete feminist. Hates men. A woman that hates Donald Trump.

"A lot of these woke people I've met aren't the sharpest tools in the shed, John."

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