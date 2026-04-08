MAFS Australia's Tyson claims he's had "support" from gay community after controversial comments

MAFS Australia's Tyson's homophobic comments exposed in full audition tape. Picture: Nine & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Tyson Gordon's full audition tape has been shared following his shocking views on same-sex couples.

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It's Crash Course Week for the intruder couples, which means Married At First Sight Australia couple Tyson Gordon and Stephanie Marshall watched each other's audition tapes - and Tyson's homophobic comments were exposed.

From his opinion on women's body counts to discussions about his past relationship, controversial groom Tyson has made quite the negative impression with both his wife and fans of the show.

Having had a few tense exchanges with Tyson already, Stephanie clearly had some understanding of his many beliefs; however, watching his full audition tape she was left shocked by his comments about gay men.

Tyson shared many strong beliefs in his audition. Picture: Nine

When Tyson discussed his support for Donald Trump in his audition tape, Stephanie accepted and enjoyed his views, sharing a similar MAGA stance.

However, when the topic went onto same-sex marriage and Tyson was asked his thoughts, Stephanie was shocked by his controversial response.

He replied: "Well, that doesn't really bother me too much. What bothers me is it gets pushed in my face the whole time - like, 'Look at us, gay' - like trying to push it on me"

He continued: "Or even gay guys coming up to me, I don't like that. I'm not gay. That's on you guys, whatever you do behind closed doors."

When asked if he had been hit on before by gay guys, Tyson responded, "Of course."

Tyson's audition tape left Stephanie shocked. Picture: Nine

When the pair reunited, Stephanie was quick to call him out on his shocking comments. She said to him: "Do you like gay people?" He responded: "I'm not gay myself."

Stephanie shared her observations that Tyson "talks down" to gay people and questioned his remarks about not wanting them to approach or speak to him.

She told him: "I don't believe that any gay people would be hitting on you."

He instantly fired back, saying: "You saying I'm ugly or something?

Stephanie went on to say she's here for the harmony, adding that we're all "just humans having our own experiences" in the world. In response, Tyson then attempted to defend himself by telling her, "I like gay people".

Tyson and Stephanie have had many tense exchanges already. Picture: Nine

Despite his shocking comments, Tyson has claimed that since the show aired he's had "some support" from the gay community.

On the Dangerous Ideas with Deano podcast, he said: "I have had some support in the sense where gay people have messaged me saying, 'I understand what you're saying'.

"And some that say, 'come out of the closet already'... But I've had some support [from the gay community] believe it or not. Yeah."

He also firmly stated that he's not homophobic, saying: "I'll say that for the record, I'm not a misogynist , I'm not homophobic, I'm not a racist. I really think I'm a realist."

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