What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight? Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia season 13 is back! Here's what time it starts tonight on E4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cancel all your plans, as Married At First Sight Australia is back and it's more chaotic than ever! With a new cast of singletons for UK viewers to meet, there's drama, tears, walkouts and tense scenes ahead.

Season 13 will introduce us to 24 brides and grooms who are all hoping to find true love, but whether they'll make it to the end or fall at the first hurdle remains to be seen.

Especially, as one couple has already been kicked off, and another bride has announced her pregnancy and engagement to another man after leaving the experiment.

The new season has already started airing in Australia, so UK viewers will be playing catch up. Here's all the details of what time MAFS Australia is on tonight.

What days is MAFS Australia on E4?

Rachel and Steven were matched by the MAFS experts. Picture: Nine

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

MAFS Australia will start tonight (March 9) at 7:30PM and finish at 9:35PM on E4.

It will also be available for catchup on Channel 4.

Each episode is still set to be around 1 hour and 30 minutes long, so we're still getting all the juicy drama. Plus, episodes will air nightly this week until Thursday 12th March.

If the return of MAFS Australia wasn't enough, an epic spin-off show is in the works too: Second Married at First Sight!

The show will feature a cast of MAFS alum that's half British and half Australian. Through their matches, they'll have to navigate cultural differences and revisit their first MAFS experiences before heading to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world.

Ultimately, the couples will face the ultimate decision: who will consider uprooting their life for love?

Read more MAFS news here: