MAFS Australia's Steven admits he regrets Rachel split in heartfelt video

MAFS Australia's Steven admits he regrets Rachel split in heartfelt video. Picture: TikTok & Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Steven Danyluk has admitted in a heartfelt video that he regrets splitting from Rachel Gilmore after they left the experiment together.

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Although Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk left Final Vows hand-in-hand as an official couple, only a few weeks later things came crashing down and the Married At First Sight Australia couple split.

The connection between Rachel and Steven at Final Vows was magical. The pair reflected on the highs and lows of their relationships and ultimately decided to leave the experiment together.

Despite leaving the experiment on a major high, their relationship ended before they filmed the reunion, when Steven visited Rachel in Melbourne. Steven told Rachel he didn’t believe he was the man she needed him to be and that she should find someone else.

Since their split, Steven has taken to social media to share a heartfelt video discussing his regret over ending things with Rachel.

Steven and Rachel were loved up at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Steven posted a TikTok video to be "super real and honest" with his followers, captioned: "Sometimes life lessons are learned the hard way, but it’s how we take those experiences and grow from them that really matters."

In the video, he discussed his breakup with Rachel, saying: "Things didn’t end how the way I’d hope. And there’s big regret, massive regret, I know I’ve lost something special."

Speaking about his relationship, he admitted: "The truth is I'd probably give anything up to relive those moments and redo it all. Because when something is genuine you don't realise how special and rare it is until it's not there in front of you anymore."

Although Steven and Rachel have parted ways, he shared that there's "still a lot of respect" for one another as "feeling don't just go away".

In the meantime he's looking to the future, focusing on becoming a "better man" and learning from his experience.

Steven posted a TikTok about his split. Picture: TikTok

For Rachel, she didn't hold back in sharing her opinion of ex-husband Steven. While she admitted the breakup was heartbreaking, watching MAFS back made Rachel realise she was far more interested in Steven than ever had been.

Rachel even claimed Steven’s idea of “making an effort” was offering to come around at 10pm to watch a movie and to see her briefly before she went to bed.

Having reflected on the relationship, Rachel admitted she was relieved she didn't "compromise" and relocate to Sydney for him, saying: "It was Steven’s life, and I had to adapt to it. He wasn’t ready for a relationship.”

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