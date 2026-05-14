MAFS Australia's Steven breaks silence on relationship with Rachel after split

MAFS Australia's Steven breaks silence on relationship with Rachel after split. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Steven Danyluk has broken his silence on his current relationship with Rachel Gilmore after the pair split weeks after Final Vows.

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Aside from Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov, Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk were the only Married At First Sight Australia couple to leave Final Vows hand-in-hand. However, their romance came to an abrupt end weeks later. Now Steven has provided an official update on where they stand today.

Rachel and Steven seemed better than ever at Final Vows - they left the experiment together and become boyfriend and girlfriend but things came crashing down weeks later.

When Steven visited Rachel in Melbourne, he heartbreakingly told her that he didn’t believe he was the man she needed him to be and that she should find someone else.

Now, that some time has passed and they've adjusted to single life again, Steven has revealed if they still have a friendship or any relationship at all.

Steven and Rachel left Final Vows together. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Chattr at the MAFS after party, Steven discussed his current status with ex Rachel. He said: "We're good friends, we're cordial, everything is good. We still talk almost every day and we're working with each other to get through this."

He added: "Watching it back has been an experience, very emotional."

Despite being split for many months, Danny admitted that he still wonders "what if" sometimes. However, Rachel has shut down any hopes of a reconciliation. He explained: "That ship has most likely sailed which sucks, had my chance though."

Rachel doubled down on this in a recent Instagram Q&A where she answered a question about whether she and Steven were back together. She said: "No. Steven and I are not back together. Apparently he proposed, I had a few questions about that last night in my DMs."

Ultimately, Rachel admitted that she has the "upmost respect and care" for Steven but she made clear that they won't be getting back together.

Steven provided an up. Picture: Instagram

In another interview, Steven revealed that, when he left MAFS and got back to his real life, he realised he didn’t have time for a relationship. He said: "We spoke every single day. However, I did have a little bit of a mess with my business because I just left it stagnant for three months.

"Coming into the busy season, I sort of dove headfirst into it going, 'alright, I've got to get my finances underway'."

It was during his trip to Melbourne to visit Rachel that Steven realised he "can't give Rachel what she needs", and, as a result, ended things.

Meanwhile, Rachel argued that Steven "wasn’t ready for a relationship" and was unwilling to adapt his life for her.

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