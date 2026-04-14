MAFS Australia’s Steven "mortified" as unseen footage reveals he fuelled Bec’s explicit joke

MAFS Australia Steven exposed for being in on Bec's "degrading" Couples Retreat joke. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Steven Danyluk revealed he was "mortified" after unseen footage showed he fuelled Bec Zacharia’s explicit joke.

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Let's be real, watching the Couples Retreat unfold on Married At First Sight Australia was difficult - especially for Rachel Gilmore, whose recent bedroom activities with husband Steven Danyluk were exposed to the group by Bec Zacharia.

Following Rachel’s rejection by Steven during Intimacy Week, the couple were on cloud nine heading into the retreat, as they'd finally made progress in the bedroom.

Rachel excitedly told a few of the brides in confidence that they've grown closer, but she was later left speechless when Bec took it upon herself to share to the group that "finger bangs" had happened between the couple.

At the time, there was major criticism of Bec from the group about her degrading comment; however, an unseen clip has come to light exposing Steven as being in on and fuelling the joke with Bec.

MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven had struggled with their intimacy. Picture: Nine

Rachel, Steven, and Bec all appeared on the After The Dinner Party show together, where they were shown a unaired conversation from the Couples Retreat before Bec's disastrous speech.

In the footage, Steven can been seen sitting with Bec and Alissa Fay, he said: "I'm surrounded by the ladies now."

Bec then replied: "I'm so glad you got...stuck a finger in babes..."

Steven questioned her, saying: "How do you know it's even one finger?"

Bec immediately responded, "I guessing it's two", before adding that she was "so happy" for the couple. Meanwhile, Alissa told them both to keep it "PG".

After watching the clip, Rachel looked heartbroken realising that Steven had given a "green light" and joked along with Bec's comment, creating an impression that it was okay to be openly discussed.

The unseen footage was shown at After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

The host then asked Rachel how she felt seeing it and whether it changed anything, and she replied: "I thought I was supported and I thought my partner had my back.

"Um, and so knowing that this potential situation has come because my partner has said 'it's a laugh, it's ok'."

She continued: "If I had been told this, I would have been like, 'ok, this makes sense'."

Steven also admitted he felt "mortified" watching the footage back, saying: "I feel mortified, like I'm even shaking just seeing that back, and I feel disgraced about myself and feel ashamed that I'd even joke about that."

The group were shocked by Bec's speech. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Mamamia, Rachel has opened up further about the unseen footage, saying: "In private, Steven was telling me how crude Bec is and how she was 'bang out of line'... Well, you said it too, sweetie. He never owned it. He let Bec take the fall."

She also told Mamamia that she felt "slut-shamed" after the joke had been made. "I'm the one who has to wear this slut-shaming, while Steven walks away from it like a 'legend,'" she said. "It's rife with double standards and I hate it."

Rachel went on to highlight the "boys' club" culture surrounding the show, mentioning an alleged TikTok video of Steven's trainer making light of the situation.

"I've even been sent a TikTok video of Steven's trainer filming him with a caption like, 'This is the finger bang workout. If you know, you know,'" she explained. "It just further turns me into a slut-shaming joke."

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