MAFS Australia’s Steven looks completely unrecognisable in resurfaced old photos

24 March 2026, 19:30

Steven's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing in 2013.
MAFS Australia’s Steven looks completely unrecognisable in resurfaced old photos. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Old photos of Married at First Sight Australia groom Steven Danyluk have resurfaced and he looks completely unrecognisable.

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Old photos of Married At First Sight Australia's Steven Danyluk have resurfaced and are doing the rounds on social media.

A self-described "goofball", Steven isnʼt afraid of being silly and joined the experiment to find a wife who he can share a lifetime of laughter with. That's why experts matched him with Rachel Gilmore, who has a "big personality" and loves to laugh and joke.

While viewers get to know him and watch their relationship unfold, photos from his past have resurfaced, revealing just how much he's changed throughout the years...

Steven and Rachel pictured at the altar together.
Steven married Rachel on the show. Picture: Nine

Steven's Instagram has posts dating back to 2013, showcasing his past life as a drummer in the dark rock'n'roll band Kvlts Of Vice.

During his time in the band, he sported a very different look, with jet black hair, nail varnish, nose and lip piercings, and classic rock-and-roll eye makeup.

Since leaving the band in 2019, his style has continued to evolve, from bleached blonde hair to shoulder length looks and a beard - he's tried it all.

Today, MAFS viewers will best know him for sporting a shorter haircut and a clean-shaven face - a far cry from his rock star days.

Steven pictured with a friend in 2013 and posing the same year.
Steven. Picture: Instagram

In Steven's audition tape he reflected on his "metal head" past and admitted he couldn't pull the look off anymore, saying: "I can't ﻿rock it anymore, I'm out of it now and getting old."

As well as having a style transformation, Steven has opened up about his weight transformation. He admitted that when he was in a bigger body he had felt "sour" because he believed he wasn’t getting romantic attention due to his weight.

He said: "I'm a little bit sour on the fact that when I was bigger,﻿ I just got no attention."

Although he went through intense dieting and training in the hopes of receiving more attention, he ultimately felt it didn’t truly reflect who he was.

When his show wife Rachel watched him talk about this, she was really moved and upset that he'd felt like that.

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