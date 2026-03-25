MAFS Australia bride alleges shocking real reason Steve Powell is on the show

25 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia bride 'exposes' real reason Steve Powell is on the show
MAFS Australia bride 'exposes' real reason Steve Powell is on the show. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

After Married at First Sight Australia's Steve Powell questioned Rebecca Zukowski's reasons for the being on the show a past MAFS bride has spoken out.

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Married at First Sight Australia's Steve Powell is coming under fire after he accused his wife on the show, Rebecca Zukowski, of not being on the show for genuine reasons.

It all came to a head during Intimacy Week when Steve rejected Rebecca's ultimate fantasy night plans. Then, with the cameras gone, he told Rebecca that her being on the show for love was "bulls---" . This led Rebecca to storm out of their apartment.

While he got a good telling off by MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla, it's now been claimed by a previous MAFS bride that Steve is the one with hidden intentions.

Rebecca stormed out during Intimacy Week
Rebecca stormed out during Intimacy Week. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia 2024 bride and host of the MAFS Afterparty podcast, Lauren Dunn, has made some shocking claims about the 50-year-old groom in a TikTok.

"I have some piping hot tea, tea that you're probably not going to be surprised at," she started. "So the tea is, a couple of his friends have messaged me saying that he only went on there to promote his business and had absolute no interest in finding love," Lauren alleged.

The 2024 bride added: "And [he] isn't interested in anyone unless their 25 years old. It's like ew, do you know what that tells me? You want a younger woman so that you can manipulate and control her.

"Because a woman like Rebecca - even though Rebecca is so problematic - is going to recognise and call you out on your bulls---, that's the only reason why a man like Steve wants to date a 25 year old."

Lauren didn't share any of her sources and Steve hasn't responded to her accusations, so take her comments with a pinch of salt.

MAFS' Lauren Dunn claimed some of Steve's friends had messaged her
MAFS' Lauren Dunn claimed some of Steve's friends had messaged her. Picture: TikTok

In her comments, one viewer said: "Well I could have told you all that from day one. He is so obvious!"

Another said: "Ewwwww that's gross. He definitely wants a younger impressionable woman so he can act like a twit."

This comes after Steve admitted Rebecca wasn't his "type" during the red and green flags task. Standing in front of the other grooms he said: "Rebecca's humour, I don't understand some of her humour, sometimes it's got a bit of a sexual innuendo to it.

"And I'm very conservative so it seems rude to me. Rebecca's not my usual type, and what I mean by that is, her personality is less conservative than mine."

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