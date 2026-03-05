Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

5 March 2026, 16:53

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.
Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Let's just say Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon's Married At First Sight Australia wedding was truly unforgettable - and not for the right reasons.

Estate agent Stephanie was seeking a husband who shared her conservative values and desire for success. The experts matched her with Tyson who is regimented, conservative, and embraces traditional values.

Their wedding day didn’t get off to the best start. When Stephanie walked down the aisle, he declared that she gave off “woke vibes” and that their marriage was doomed. Oh and he wasn’t happy about their two year age gap.

With a worrying start on the cards, did they stay together or did they part ways? Here's what we know about Stephanie and Tyson's relationship.

Stephanie and Tyson pictured at the reception.
The divide between Stephanie and Tyson grew at the reception. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Stephanie and Tyson are still together or not.

On their wedding day, Tyson was quick to share his disappointment about their two year age gap. He said: "She's 32 and I'm not too happy about that. I was essentially hoping to get a wife in their mid-20s. Having﻿ someone older than me, it just feels weird."

Although the pair shared traditional values, it was at their reception that Stephanie realised his views were too extreme for her. She confessed to her maid of honour that she wanted out.

The evening ended with Tyson reinforcing what he wanted in a wife, saying: "There's nothing better than a woman that's submissive."

Looking at their socials, the pair don’t follow each other on Instagram. Stephanie only follows six people, and well, Tyson isn’t one of them - so maybe this is a sign that they've split.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

