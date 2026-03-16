MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals new relationship after split from Tyson

MAFS Australia's Stephanie confirms new relationship after Tyson split. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Stephanie Marshall moves on with new boyfriend after failed TV marriage to Tyson Gordon.

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*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Married At First Sight Australia's intruder bride Stephanie Marshall has confirmed she's in a new relationship after her split from controversial groom Tyson Gordon.

Despite their shared conservative values, when Stephanie walked down the aisle, Tyson declared that she gave off “woke vibes” and he wasn’t happy about their two year age gap. He remarked: "Having﻿ someone older than me, it just feels weird."

Ultimately, at the fourth commitment ceremony, the pair split, with Tyson walking out and leaving Stephanie in tears as she threw her wedding ring on the ground.

Now, Stephanie has moved on and found love again with new boyfriend, Aaron, and she seems happier than ever in a recent interview.

The divide between Stephanie and Tyson grew at the reception. Picture: Nine

Speaking to tabloids, Stephanie opened up about her new relationship, revealing she started dating Aaron last October after finalising a real estate deal for him.

She said: "I sold him a house when I was in the experiment and then, after I left, we did the pre-settlement inspection and met there and have been dating ever since."

Stephanie admitted the spark with Aaron was instant, and said it was his 'thoughtful nature' and 'emotional maturity' that attracted her to him.

When discussing her MAFS ex Tyson, Stephanie insisted that he behaved like 'a big kid', and that the pair were 'completely different people'.

Tyson walked out at the fourth commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Meanwhile, Tyson shockingly revealed in a recent interview that the pair "didn't have that connection". He went on to describe their short-lived marriage as more of a "friendship opposed to a relationship".

He said: "But the first week I didn't really give it a go, just being honest. Um, I didn't feel the connection, I just didn't feel the spark."

Despite claiming the producers "set him up for failure", Tyson admitted that looking back at his time on the show, he would have treated Stephanie "a little bit differently", as he came across "arrogant" and "very unlikeable".

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