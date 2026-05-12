MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals the actual 'bikini picture' she sent to Danny

12 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Bec at the Reunion Dinner Party.
MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals the actual 'bikini picture' she sent to Danny. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Stephanie Marshall has revealed the actual 'bikini picture' she sent to Danny Hewitt that caused an explosive argument with Bec Zacharia.

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In a surprising turn of events, Married At First Sight Australia bride Stephanie Marshall was confronted by Bec Zacharia after she revealed that she'd been texting her ex Danny Hewitt, and even sent him a bikini picture.

Before the Reunion Dinner Party, Bec learned that Stephanie had spoken to Danny since the show had ended. The pair had exchanged messages, voice memos, and pictures - including one of Stephanie on holiday wearing a bikini.

When news travelled of the 'bikini pictures' Stephanie's ex husband Tyson Gordon brought it up at the table, only for Bec to jump in and confront her. Bec shouted, "Who do you think you are?", before claiming Stephanie had deleted her messages to Danny.

If that wasn't bad enough, Bec then turned to Danny and told him: "Off you go together, you scurvy, sea dog c---."

Now, if you’re wondering what were the bikini pictures that prompted such an outburst, Stephanie has since shared the image in question.

Bec pictured shouting.
Bec shouted at Steph during the Reunion Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

Following the reunion Dinner Party, Stephanie reshared an old post to her Instagram stories and wrote: "Bikini photo in question."

The post from November 2025 included an array of holiday snaps taken during her trip to Hamilton Island, captioned: “Sunbaking/burnt, bug/gyes, saunas, sightseeing, HPC, Hamilton 🏝️.”

Although we're uncertain of the timeline, Bec and Stephanie were clearly on good terms at the time, as Bec actually commented "🔥🔥🔥🔥" on the post.

Speaking to Nine, Steph reiterated again that despite Bec's accusations her communication with Danny was completely innocent. She said: "I went to Hamilton Island with work, and he said he'd never been there.

"I sent him a couple of photos, one of which was me in a bikini, which had already been posted on social media. There was f-----g nothing to it."

Although it was "so good" to hear Danny's voice, Stephanie stood firm that it was not flirtatious and "came from a place of comfort", saying: "I was having a conversation I would've had with anyone. He's a friend, that's it. I treat him like anyone else in this experiment."

A screenshot of Stephanie's Instagram story.
Stephanie revealed the bikini picture on Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Despite Stephanie’s repeated claims that the messages were innocent, for Bec that wasn’t the point - it was a matter of loyalty.

Speaking to Nine, she said: "You're my friend, you're trying to pick me up when I'm down! Why are you messaging him? A week after he dumped me, blindsided me, he's kicking it with Steph? It feels icky and murky.

"Even if it was innocent, it's wrong. Have some respect for me, both of you."

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