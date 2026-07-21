MAFS Australia's Stella reveals the brutal way Filip ended their engagement

MAFS Australia's Stella breaks her silence on Filip split. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Stella Mickunaite has shared a statement revealing heartbreaking details about her split from ex-fiancé Filip Gregov.

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Newly single Married At first Sight Australia's Stella Mickunaite has taken to social media and shared some heartbreaking details about her split with fiancé Filip Gregov.

Throughout the twist and turns of MAFS season 13, Stella and Filip's relationship continued to blossom, with the pair even getting engaged at Final Vows.

After the show ended, the pair moved in together and were discussing having an intimate wedding in Croatia, on the anniversary month of their MAFS wedding.

However, it seems things were too good to be true, as the pair has now split and Stella has posted a lengthy statement revealing she felt "blindsided" by Filip.

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram stories, Stella wrote: "I never imagined I'd be writing something like this, but I feel it's important to share my truth.

"Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided."

Stella then explained that she had made the decision to move to Melbourne to be with Filip, but it wasn't shown on MAFS. She added: "One thing I do want to clarify is that, despite what was shown on the show, I had made the decision to move to Melbourne.

"I own a business that l've spent years building, so it wasn't as simple as packing a suitcase. I needed a few months to wrap things up, end leases and put everything in place before relocating."

She added that the decision to move made the "most sense" for them, as it offered: "More family support, better work opportunities for Filip and a more affordable place for us to build a life together."

The MAFS bride also reflected on her hopes of starting a family, explaining that she's always been realistic about her "biological clock" and believed they were making the "decisions together".

MAFS Australia's Stella says she was "blindsided" by Filip's decision. Picture: Instagram

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip discussed getting married in Croatia. Picture: Instagram

In the statement, Stella also revealed that Filip broke up with her over the phone, she wrote: "I received a phone call ending our relationship. I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I'm honest, incredibly embarrassed that something I believed in so wholeheartedly didn't work out the way I had hoped.

"While I respect that everyone has the right to choose what's best for them, I also feel it's important that the facts are clear."

At the end, Stella thanked everyone for the "kindness and support" during this difficult time.

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