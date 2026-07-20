Real reason why MAFS Australia's Stella and Flip split year after engagement

20 July 2026, 11:21

MAFS Australia's Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov pictured smiling together and celebrating engagement at Final Vows.
Real reason MAFS Australia's Stella and Flip split. Picture: Instagram & Nine

By Lily Bell

The truth behind Married At First Sight Australia's Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov split a year after getting engaged at Final Vows.

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Hearts are breaking as Married At First Sight Australia couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have split after getting engaged and moving in together.

Stella and Filip met and fell in love on the hit dating show. From the start of the experiment, viewers enjoyed watching their relationship blossom, with the pair even getting engaged at Final Vows.

Since the show ended, things seemed better than ever for the couple, with Filip making the big move from Melbourne to Sydney to be with Stella — the pair had also been discussing having an intimate wedding in Croatia.

However, it seems things were too good to be true, as the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with reports revealing the real reason behind their split.

MAFS Australia Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day.
MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip instantly connected on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Why did MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip split?

A source told the Daily Mail, that Stella and Filip's relationship ended several weeks ago and it was Filip who ultimately made the difficult decision to end the relationship.

They said: "It was ultimately Filip who decided to end things. He'd been wrestling with it for a while and eventually realised they just weren't on the same page about what they wanted out of life.

"There wasn't some huge explosive fight. It was more of a slow realisation that they were heading in different directions."

The news outlet also reported that finances placed a strain on their relationship, saying: "Money wasn't the only issue, but it definitely became a sticking point. Stella has always been very ambitious and wanted someone who could provide the lifestyle she was looking for.

"She wanted a partner who could really support her financially, and she didn't feel Filip was in that position."

Despite moving in together, the engaged couple had been spending increasing time apart in recent months.

The source added: "People around them had noticed the distance for a little while. With Filip based in Melbourne for work and Stella spending more time with friends in Sydney, they were living quite separate lives."

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured smiling together.
MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip recently moved in together. Picture: Instagram

While Filip keeps himself busy by "throwing himself into work" and "spending as much time as possible with his family in Melbourne", Stella is reportedly "absolutely heartbroken", as she believed they had a future together.

Stella returned to social media with a cryptic post where she seemingly acknowledged the breakup for the first time.

In the lengthy post, she admitted that she had made mistakes during the relationship, writing: "It would be easy to tell this story by deciding who was right and who was wrong.

"To point fingers. To protect my ego. To pretend I was perfect. But no. I’m not here for that. Far from it. I made mistakes. I have regrets. And while those truths are painful to sit with…They’re also incredible gifts."

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