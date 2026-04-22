MAFS Australia’s Stella defends vasectomy comment with heartbreaking admission

MAFS Australia's Stella opens up about the vasectomy comment. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Stella Mickunaite has defended her controversial vasectomy comment to husband Filip Gregov in a recent interview.

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Hearing your partner say 'I love you' for the first time is supposed to be a magical moment. However, for Married At First Sight Australia’s Stella Mickunaite it triggered deep fears of abandonment and caused a strain on her relationship with Filip Gregov.

From Filip’s possible move to Sydney to their lack of intimacy over pregnancy fears, the pair had some tough conversations at the fifth Commitment Ceremony. But what surprised everyone was her suggestion that Filip consider a vasectomy.

In response, expert Alessandra Rampolla claimed that the issue was more deep-rooted, she suggested that the vasectomy comment seemed like an attempt to "glass over the disconnect".

Despite both deciding to stay in the experiment, Stella has since defended her vasectomy comment and provided more context in a recent interview.

Joel was shocked by Stella's vasectomy comment. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Daily Mail, Stella explained further reasoning behind her vasectomy comment: "So Filip was paranoid of making someone randomly pregnant and quite frankly, I only want kids in a happy marriage."

With no intention of returning to hormonal contraception, Stella believed a vasectomy was a simple solution, saying: "As I am well versed in the area of going through miscarriage, birth control and hormones affecting the body, the easiest solution was vasectomy.

"It's 15 minutes. It's safe. It's reversible. And you can always access sperm when you need it."

She also added that the fears of becoming pregnant became a major point of discussion between them, following a period of low intimacy after the intensity of the couples retreat.

Stella never addressed whether she or someone close to her and suffered a miscarriage after saying she was "well versed in the area of going through miscarriage".

The explosive Couples Retreat didn't help their relationship. Picture: Nine

Filip admitted the idea initially caught him off guard. He shared: "I never ever considered to get the snip for anyone. I've never been offered a solution like that before by anyone."

Despite the difficult conversation, it opened Filip's eyes to the broader issue about expectations placed on women when it comes to contraception.

"I guess this brings up a solid discussion though as to why the expectation that women will always be the ones taking one for the team as you can do it as a man as well."

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