Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

Stella Mick and Filip Gregov married on MAFS Australia 2026. . Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Stella Mick and Filip Gregov got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

The boxes were ticked for both Stella Mick and Filip Gregov on their Married At First Sight Australia wedding day.

Stella was looking for a 'traditional' relationship, where her husband is the "protector and provider" for the family. That's why experts matched her with Filip, who shares similar family values.

On their wedding day, the chemistry was instant, as the pair connected on many things, such as being early risers and having similar family backgrounds.

With a promising start on the cards, did they stay together or did they part ways? Here's what we know about Stella and Filip's relationship.

Stella and Filip shared similar family vales. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Stella and Filip are still together or not. However, they were recently spotted in a TikTok video walking around holding hands.

The sparks were flying for the pair on their wedding day. In Stella's vows she reflected on the challenges she's faced moving to Australia nearly a decade ago - which impressed Filip, as his parents moved across the world almost 40 years ago.

Despite a few concerns from Stella's friends about Filip's work as a YouTuber, the pair seemed smitten with one another.

Stella and Filip connected at the altar. Picture: Nine

Looking at their socials, the pair also follow each other on Instagram - so hopefully this is another sign they’re still together.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

