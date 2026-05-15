MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip share major relationship update

15 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip at Final Vows and pictured posing together.
MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip share major relationship update. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia’s Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov are celebrating another relationship milestone after getting engaged at Final Vows.

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Fan-favourite couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have shared a major relationship update after they left Married At First Sight Australia hand-in-hand and engaged!

Unsurprisingly, the couple's Final Vows were magical. In Stella's vows, she shared: "You are my partner, my safe space, my adventure and my greatest gift. I came here to look for love, and what I found was far more profound."

Filip's vows shared a similar sentiment, but it was at the end that he surprised Stella by getting down on one knee and proposing. Before he received an answer, she instantly smothered him in kisses and then told him: "Yes!﻿"

Now the pair are happily engaged, the couple have recently shared a major life update, marking an exciting new chapter in their relationship.

MAFS Australia Filip and Stella at Final Vows.
Filip proposed to Stella at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram, Filip revealed that Stella and him are now living together in Stella's hometown of Cronulla, a suburb in Sydney, after he made the move from Victoria.

Making the announcement, he wrote: "New home appreciation post 🙏 Grateful for the warm welcome and open arms. New chapter, fresh energy, let’s get to work."

Many MAFS fans flooded the post with love and support for the couple. One person wrote: "It's just great to see two genuine people in love ❤️ enjoying life."

Someone else said: "Absolutely the most genuine couple on the show ,so glad you were oblivious to all the outside noise and concentrated on each other and growing your relationship."

Even their fellow MAFS cast shared their excitement in the comments. Bec Zacharia commented, "Little Fam Bam ❤️", while Scott McCristal wrote "🙌❤️ Bless".

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured at home together.
Stella and Filip now live together in Sydney. Picture: Instagram

Stella admitted she didn't expect Filip to propose. When he got down on one knee, she initially thought it was a prank. She shared: "I thought he was doing the shoelace prank but then I realised he's not and I was like 'OK this is happening!'

"I burst into tears as per usual. It felt like the world just dissolved."

Despite having a very public televised first wedding, they hope to have a more intimate ceremony in Croatia in July - the anniversary month of their MAFS wedding.

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