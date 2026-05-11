MAFS Australia's Stella reveals what she really thought when Filip proposed

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals what she really thought when Filip proposed. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Stella Mickunaite has revealed what she really thought during Filip Gregov's proposal at Final Vows.

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In an epic conclusion to Married At First Sight Australia, Filip Gregov surprised Stella Mickunaite by proposing at Final Vows, bringing their magical journey to a memorable end for viewers.

Heading into Final Vows the pair had no doubts about their decision. In Stella's vows, she shared: "You are my partner, my safe space, my adventure and my greatest gift. I came here to look for love, and what I found was far more profound."

Filip's vows shared a similar sentiment, but it was at the end when Stella was left speechless - he got down on one knee and proposed. Before he received an answer, she instantly smothered him in kisses and then told him: "Yes!﻿"

Stella has now opened up about what she really thought of Filip’s proposal and their plans for the wedding.

The couple were loved up at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Nine, Stella admitted she was not expecting Filip to propose at Final Vows, and when he got down on one knee she initially thought it was a prank.

She shared: "I thought he was doing the shoelace prank but then I realised he's not and I was like 'OK this is happening!'

"I burst into tears as per usual. It felt like the world just dissolved."

Once it had sunk in, the pair called Filip's parents to share the good news before celebrating with Stella's close friends at dinner.

Looking back on the evening, Filip said: "We had a really good night, had good food, went to a jazz bar dancing and drinks."

While nothing is set in stone, Stella and Filip have discussed having an engagement party aboard the charter boat where they had their last date.

Filip proposed to Stella during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Although viewers had a front seat to their MAFS wedding, things will be a little different for the real deal, as they hope to have a more intimate ceremony in Croatia in July - the anniversary month of their televised wedding.

An overseas wedding would embrace Filip’s Croatian heritage while also making it easier for Stella’s family in Lithuania to attend.

He said: "Stella's family could be there which would be amazing, and I have immediate family here in Australia but everyone else is overseas so it works out better."

Filip even joked he was going to wear the same suit from his MAFS wedding, saying: "I love my wedding suit and Stella's dress was absolutely on point so it'd be rude ﻿not to wear it again."

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