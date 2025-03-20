MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian 'cheating' claims explained

20 March 2025, 20:55 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 21:09

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah footsie and 'cheating' claim explained
MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah footsie and 'cheating' claim explained. Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

Do Sierah and Adrian cheat? Do they get together? Here's the entire MAFS 'cheating' scandal explained.

MAFS Australia has been one hell of ride so far and it’s about to get even more wild for UK viewers thanks to Sierah and Adrian and their alleged ‘cheating scandal'.

At the end of Thursday night's dinner party episode (Mar 20) - after the chaotic fall out of Ryan’s “disgusting” explicit comment about Jacqui - Sierah (who is married to Billy) and Adrian (who is married to Awhina) are caught appearing to play footsie with one another under the table.

Through the show’s exaggerated editing, it’s implied that Sierah and Adrian have developed a secret relationship outside of their marriages that no one knows about.

But what actually happens? Do Sierah and Adrian cheat on their partners? Or has it all been made up for the edit? Thankfully, we’ve got all the answers because the show has already aired in Australia.

Here’s the entire Sierah and Adrian 'cheating' storyline explained. Spoilers ahead, obviously!

Adrian has denied playing footsie with Sierah under the table at the dinner party
Adrian has denied playing footsie with Sierah under the table at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

Do Sierah and Adrian cheat on MAFS Australia?

They don't *actually* cheat romantically but Sierah and Adrian do end up forming a bond over things that they previously have not shared with their other halves. That behind-the-scenes connection ends up causing issues in their respective relationships.

It all started in Confessions Week, when neither Adrian nor Sierah wanted to open up about certain aspects of their lives because it was too painful for them.

At the commitment ceremony, while discussing the lack of connection she felt to Billy, Sierah confirmed that she ended up confiding in Adrian off screen. Billy felt betrayed that he bared his soul to Sierah while she chose to open up to someone else. Adrian also confirms that he opened up to Sierah, leaving Awhina confused.

At the time, the tabloids also reported that Sierah and Adrian had been out for dinner together. But that's not quite the full truth.

Billy said he felt betrayed after Sierah admitting to opening up to Adrian instead of him
Billy said he felt betrayed after Sierah admitting to opening up to Adrian instead of him. Picture: Nine

Are Sierah and Adrian together?

Nope, they're not. They're actually no longer on speaking terms following an incident that happens at the reunion.

In an interview with Yahoo!Australia, Adrian claimed that nothing ever happened between them, saying: "There absolutely wasn't anything going on between me and Sierah. It was the dumbest thing and I knew they were doing that the whole time and Sierah did as well. Like the way that was gonna be portrayed."

He also claimed that Ashleigh was in the room when he and a "visibly upset" Sierah had the conversation, with Awhina, Billy and Jake all leaving the room prior to their chat.

Adrian also went on to explain that he did go out to dinner with Sierah, but it was actually part of a group outing that also included Tony. He says he was going to invite them but Tony suggested not to. He also added that he said he told Billy that he went out to dinner with Sierah.

Speaking about not telling Awhina about the dinner, he told Daily Mail Australia: “I completely understand why she was upset. In hindsight, I should have invited her as well."

Adrian and Awhina clash when Awhina finds out he went to dinner with Sierah
Adrian and Awhina clash when Awhina finds out he went to dinner with Sierah. Picture: Nine

Sierah has also addressed the whole situation, telling New Idea that while her focus was on "entirely" on Billy, she saw Adrian as a "solid friend."

She said: “At this stage in the experiment, I’d built a friendship with Adrian [as well as Ashleigh, Katie and Tony], who became a strong support system to me."

"We had been getting along really well, but [Billy's] withdrawal from intimacy was confusing to me because I felt like I had consistently communicated my attraction to him,” Sierah added about the distance that had been growing between her and Billy.

Sierah and Adrian have both denied that anything happened between them
Sierah and Adrian have both denied that anything happened between them. Picture: Nine

Did Sierah and Adrian actually play footsie under the table?

And as for the whole footsie scandal? Adrian called the accusation out in an interview with 9Entertainment, saying: "If touching feet is cheating then I definitely would have cheated on Awhina with Ryan, Jacqui, Jeff, and Rhi because they were sitting across from me – and Tony at one point."

"If you’re sitting at a table and you stretch your legs you end up accidentally touching people’s feet," he continued. "For me watching that back, I was so unaware that her feet even bumped my feet."

Carina also defended the pair, telling Yahoo! Lifestyle: "I never had any indication that there was more than a friendship between Adrian and Sierah and that little footsie thing, that was the first time I’ve seen it.

"Was it really footsies? I don’t think it was. I went back and re-watched it, I had to rewind, and I was like, wait what? What is going on? That zoom-in was not close enough, I need to see some more evidence.”

What have Billy and Awhina said about Sierah and Adrian?

Speaking to TV Week about the 'footsie' incident, Billy said: "I had no idea that [footsies] happened. I did, however, know there was something going on between them."

"Awhina and I weren’t happy," he continued. "We signed up to be with our partners and when we watched them getting closer, it wasn’t nice. It was very difficult to watch. I felt a bit sad."

"The last thing I thought when I packed up my life for this experiment would be my partner maybe having a connection with somebody else. It was a betrayal; it’s not something I agreed with and it’s not something the rest of the group agreed with."

MAFS Australia's Tim accused of using a fake name on the show

Why MAFS Australia's Tim used fake name on the show

MAFS Australia’s Tim has faced further backlash from the parents of his former students.

MAFS Australia's Tim faces further backlash as his former students' parents speak out

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Jacqui has claimed she has filed a police report against Ryan.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui reveals she has filed police report against Ryan

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?