MAFS Australia's Scott 'heartbroken' over wife Gia lying about flirtatious alternate match date

5 May 2026, 19:30

Reacting to Gia&squot;s date with James, Scott said: "I&squot;m quite speechless at the moment to be honest it&squot;s a bit heartbreaking."
Reacting to Gia's date with James, Scott said: "I'm quite speechless at the moment to be honest it's a bit heartbreaking.". Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Scott was shown everything Gia said and did during the date with her alternate match.

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MAFS Australia's Scott said there's still "a lot more hurt coming" his way after he was shown how his wife Gia behaved during the experiment's Final Task.

This year, the cast weren't given the chose to opt out of meeting their alternative match during the Final Task. The men and women were split up for the evening and surprised with the people that they could have been matched with.

As soon as Scott realised what was happening he chose to leave, but elsewhere his wife Gia was more than happy to entertain her alternative match James.

Gia spoke about wanting to get James' number and when he said he'd wait for her, she said she'd be single soon because she'd be "done with the experiment in a week".

On live TV in Australia, Scott was shown everything Gia said and he said that was only the start of his heartbreak.

Gia talking to James on MAFS Australia
Gia talking to James on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Appearing on Today Extra, Scott revealed to how he felt watching those scenes. He said: "It felt like a slap in the face because I thought we had mutual feelings. I'm quite speechless at the moment to be honest it's a bit heartbreaking."

He hinted at what was shown in the upcoming episode, sharing: "﻿We sit down and explain everything that happened. I told her and then she told me everything that happened.

But he added: "I felt like she'd done the right thing at that point in time, until I saw what really happened."

Scott did not want to be on a date with someone else
Scott did not want to be on a date with someone else. Picture: Nine

Scott explained why he chose to not participate in the task, saying: "It's a real life relationship. Everyone is going to have a different opinion but for me when I'm into someone and I see a future with them I don't let anyone else have an opportunity because there's no need for it.

He added: "I'm not looking at other opportunities, even if they could or couldn't have been my partner. It's invalid. I don't know them."

Looking ahead at the episode that shows him watching Gia's date, he said: "There's a lot more hurt coming my way."

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