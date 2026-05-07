MAFS Australia's Scott's new girlfriend has fans saying the same thing

MAFS Australia's Scott has hard launched his new girlfriend. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia fans are all saying the same thing after Scott McCristal hard launched his girlfriend.

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Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur had a tough time on Married at First Sight Australia. After three months of chaos, they finally called it quits right before the final Dinner Party.

While there were a few things that broke down their relationship, the Final Task played a huge part in Scott getting the answers he needed about Gia. During the Final Task Gia flirted with her alternative match James and even got his phone number. Scott was heartbroken when he found out, since he hadn't even participated in the Final Task himself.

Since filming ended a long time ago, and the show finished airing in Australia last month, both Scott and Gia have gone public with their new relationships. Gia was the first to reveal she had found someone new, but recently Scott hard launched his girlfriend and it's got fans saying the same thing.

Scott has hard launched his girlfriend Brienna. Picture: Instagram

Scott shared an Instagram carousel full of pictures with his girlfriend Brienna. He captioned the post: "Found you ❤️🔐 @briennastockdale"

His comments were instantly flood with support from co-stars, former MAFS alum and viewers of the show. While there were some people suggesting she looks like Gia "in a brunette wig" there were a lot of lovely comments saying how happy they were for Scott.

One fan wrote: "So happy for you Scott. You deserve the world."

Another said: "Nice to see you happy from the uk x"

A third penned: "All over this hard launch 👏 glad you are happy ♥️"

His co-stars also commented. Danny wrote: "Soo happy for you mate you deserve the world ❤️❤️❤️"

Filip commented: "Yeowwwwwwwww 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻"

And Stella said: "Hard launch !!!! Here for it ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Gia and Scott on their MAFS Australia wedding day. Picture: Nine

Gia broke show rules while MAFS Australia was still airing Down Under, as she revealed she and Scott were done and that she was in a new relationship.

Talking to the Daily Mail, the MAFS star said she's "in love" with new partner Alan Wallace - another former Australian reality TV star who has appeared on Love Triangle.

Not wanting to wait a moment longer to air her new boyfriend, she told them: "I can't keep pretending I'm with Scott when I'm so in love with Alan."

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