MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal real reason they walk out in unseen diary cam footage

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal real reason they walk out in unseen diary cam footage. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur have revealed the real reason why they walked out during Feedback Week in unseen diary cam footage.

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Let's be real, it wouldn't be Married At First Sight Australia without a couple doing a dramatic walk out, and this time it's none other than Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal.

The beginning of Feedback Week didn't start very well as Gia refused to complete a task with Danny Hewitt. Things only worsened when their anonymous feedback letter from Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov suggested Gia should quit all group chats and go celibate to focus on their connection.

While Scott was open to the feedback, Gia believed it was so outrageous that she ripped the letter up. Then hours later she decided she wanted to leave.

Now in true Gia and Scott fashion, they documented the moment in a diary cam footage, revealing the real reason behind their swift exit from the show.

Gia ripped up their anonymous letter from Stella and Filip. Picture: Nine

In the unseen footage obtained by New Day, Gia and Scott can be seen packing their bags while telling the camera about their decision to leave the experiment.

Gia says: "We're leaving the experiment early. We have a week to go, but we can’t do it anymore. We’re struggling, so we are packing all our stuff, and we’re going to tell them that we’re leaving this morning.”

She then pans the camera to Scott and asks why they are leaving. He replied: "It's just too much freakin pressure. Mental health. Yeah we just don't need to be here anymore."

The MAFS bride claimed that production will try and convince them to stay, but they can't do it anymore. She shared: "I can’t do it anymore, to be honest. I’ve been breaking down; it’s been too much.

"We’ve been here so long, and the pressure is starting to ruin our relationship because they’re pushing us so hard."

The video is concluded with Gia saying bye to the apartment before adding, "we will never see you again".

Alissa spotted the couple leaving the apartment. Picture: Nine

Although they showed a united front in the unseen footage, alleged leaked text messages between the pair tell a different story, as they suggest Gia begged Scott to leave.

In the uncomfirmed messages, Gia shared she had been experienced recurring panic attacks and felt both physically and mentally exhausted from the experience.

Part of one text message read: "I wish you cared more about me and wanted to protect me and leave with me without me having to beg,”

In one of Scott's responses, he argued that he has protected her the “whole time” and that he just wanted to “sit the last couple days out" with her.

Gia then hit back, writing: “It isn’t hard for YOU it is for me! As my partner who agreed with me last night, all this shows is that you’ve been manipulated or you never cared about me, only the show.”

Sam claimed Scott "didn't have a voice" on the show. Picture: Nine

When fellow groom Sam Stanton was asked during an interview with Today for his thoughts on the couple, he replied: "The drama just follows Gia and she follows it, right? And them exiting, I mean it's pretty obvious that they'll come back, right?"

He added: "Like, Gia does love the limelight."

Sam shared that Scott “really doesn’t have a voice”, which they often discussed off camera, having both experienced similar feelings with their partners.

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