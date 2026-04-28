MAFS Australia's Scott reveals truth behind pink neck pillow after awkward Gia moment

28 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia during Homestay.
MAFS Australia's Scott reveals truth behind pink neck pillow at Homestays. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal has revealed the truth behind the pink neck pillow in his house after an awkward moment with Gia Fleur during Homestay.

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Who knew a pink neck pillow and a supposedly 'messy' apartment could be a tipping point for couple Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur on Married At First Sight Australia!

After an eventful Feedback Week, Homestays came at the perfect time for the couple. However, on arrival to Scott's waterfront Gold Coast home, Gia was quick to pick it apart and criticise, well, everything.

During a tour of his wardrobe, Gia discovered a pink neck pillow and questioned Scott's loyalty. She remarked: "Is that your ex's?" Although Scott said it was his, Gia couldn't believe this to be true—can't a man own a pink neck pillow?

Now Scott has shed the light on the controversial pink pillow and Gia's off-camera insults.

An image of the pink neck pillow.
Gia questioned why Scott owned a pink neck pillow. Picture: Nine

In a interview with Nine, Scott revealed the truth behind the pink neck pillow, saying: "That is genuinely my pink neck pillow. I had to go to a wedding in Thailand ﻿with my two best friends and they come up to me and said 'Here, take this'. They had a pink one too because that's all that was in stock at the airport."

While the neck pillow was a trivial argument, Scott said it raised concerns about why it became an issue, saying: "Why was she even questioning me over something like that?"

Scott also revealed that off-camera Gia was relentless with her complaints: "She pointed out a lot more [problems] ﻿when the cameras weren't there".

Having worked over 10 years as a carpenter and built a business that's allowed him to live comfortably, her comments made him feel "pretty s---" and "rough".

Gia and Scott pictured during Homestay.
Gia and Scott struggled during Homestay. Picture: Nine

Going into Homestays, Scott revealed to TV Week that the couple weren't in a good place, as "little things would trigger her" and she was only happy when being wined and dined.

He shared: "The only thing that gave the relationship a spark at that time was to take her to dinner, take her out, take her away.

“In an everyday world, it’s impossible to take someone away every day of the week. We all have a life. We all go to work. It’s very hard to manage someone like herself that wants to be treated with gifts every day of the week – especially if you’re not getting that in return.”

The MAFS groom also admitted the situation had taken its toll on his mental health, saying: “At this point in the experiment I was a bit of a mess. I wasn’t myself anymore. I couldn’t even talk.”

It seems that Scott has taken light of the situation, as he posted a response video with David Momoh and former groom Eliot Donovan.

The video captioned, "For neck support… obviously 🙄 #mafs", shows the trio doing everyday activities like go out for dinner or swimming in a pool, all while wearing a pink neck pillow.

Fans flooded the comments which support. One commented: "Lads who neck pillow together…stay together 😂."

Someone else wrote: "Never stop these pink pillow vids too funny, funniest thing to come out of MAFS."

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