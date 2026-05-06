MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia have both covered up their matching tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal meaning behind their cover up tattoos. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Scott and Gia have both revealed that they've covered up their matching tattoos.

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Married at First Sight Australia Scott and Gia turned up to the second Dinner Party of the series with matching tattoos to celebrate four weeks of being together/knowing each other.

Now, for UK viewers, it's the week before Final Vows and it's not looking good for the pair. The Final Task 'Grass Is Greener' has sent Scott over the edge after he found out Gia had been heavily flirting with her alternative match.

Bec had made a comment at the second Dinner Party about Scott and Gia having to get their tattoos lasered off - and it looks like she wasn't far wrong!

Scott getting his and Gia's matching tattoo. Picture: Instagram

Since filming ended a long time ago, it's no surprise Scott and Gia have shared their tattoo cover up stories.

Scott was first up, vlogging his cover up journey back in April. He covered up the original tattoo, which was a barbed wire heart with 13 in the middle, with a tattoo of an eagle.

In the caption of his video, he said: "This eagle represents something for me. I got it for freedom, living life on my own terms and not being controlled."

MAFS Australia Scott's cover up tattoo. Picture: TikTok

Later, Gia also vlogged her cover up journey and revealed that she got a bunny tattooed over it. Speaking about the cover up piece, she said: "It really made me feel like a new person again and that my past is gone."

"It's just a cute little sweet reminder to stay curious and be playful. It also has a little nod to my Playboy history," she added.

Since leaving the show, Gia has made no secret of the new man in her life, breaking show rules by confirming she was in a new relationship while the show was still airing in Australia.

MAFS Australia Gia's cover up tattoo. Picture: TikTok

Talking to the Daily Mail, the MAFS star has said she's "in love" with new partner Alan Wallace - another former Australian reality TV star who has appeared on Love Triangle.

Not keen to wait a moment longer to air her new boyfriend, she told them: "I can't keep pretending I'm with Scott when I'm so in love with Alan."

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