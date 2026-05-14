MAFS Australia’s Scott slams Gia and Chris after they insulted his family

MAFS Australia’s Scott calls out Gia and Chris' after they discussed his family on a live. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Scott McCristal has posted a candid new video addressing Gia and Chris' controversial TikTok live.

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Another day, another public call out - this time it's from Married At First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal who slammed ex-wife Gia Fleur and Chris Robinson's behaviour after they insulted his family.

On a recent TikTok live, Gia's friend Will joined Gia and Chris and called Scott’s friend Paige a “b----". Gia and Chris then laughed in response. When they started talking about Scott's brothers, Gia tried to work out which one and said: "The one with missing teeth and was on drugs?"

Chris later apologised at the After the Dinner Party Reunion for his behaviour, saying: "I'm so sorry because I'm guilty by association as I was in that live. It was awful. I'm really sorry Scott."

Since then, Scott has taken to Instagram to expand on the situation and call out Gia and Scott's behaviour again.

Chris apologised to Scott for his behaviour. Picture: Stan

Taking to Instagram, Scott posted a video captioned: "Just showing what I’ve been through and how I chose to respond. If this helps even one person, it was worth it. ☺️🫶🏽."

He began the video by admitting he wasn’t usually the “type of person to do this”, but said he had been flooded with messages following Gia and Chris’ live. The aim of his video was to hopefully set a “good demonstration” to people going through a similar situation on how to respond.

Offering advice to those dealing with similar situations, he said: "The best thing you can possibly do is what I've done. Ignore the whole lot and go harder because that f-----g hurts them."

He added: "You know who you are, but at the same time if you wanna come at my family when you don't even know them, and my best friends call them certain names. Have a good look at yourself.”

Although he was "very disappointed" in the pair’s behaviour, in his parting message he told everyone to be kind to one another.

Scott posted a video calling out Gia and Chris' behaviour. Picture: Instagram

Many fans flooded the comments with love and support for him. One commented: "You’ve taken the high road and you deserve all the success and happiness in the world. All the best Scott ❤️."

Someone else wrote: "You have stayed true to yourself and like we have always said “the truth always comes out”. Proud of you bro, kindness always wins ♥️."

Fellow MAFS groom Danny Hewitt wrote, "Love you mate ❤️", while David Momoh simply wrote, "👏👏🙌".

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