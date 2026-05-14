MAFS Australia’s Scott slams Gia and Chris after they insulted his family

14 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia’s Scott and Gia and Chris posing together.
MAFS Australia’s Scott calls out Gia and Chris' after they discussed his family on a live. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Scott McCristal has posted a candid new video addressing Gia and Chris' controversial TikTok live.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another day, another public call out - this time it's from Married At First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal who slammed ex-wife Gia Fleur and Chris Robinson's behaviour after they insulted his family.

On a recent TikTok live, Gia's friend Will joined Gia and Chris and called Scott’s friend Paige a “b----". Gia and Chris then laughed in response. When they started talking about Scott's brothers, Gia tried to work out which one and said: "The one with missing teeth and was on drugs?"

Chris later apologised at the After the Dinner Party Reunion for his behaviour, saying: "I'm so sorry because I'm guilty by association as I was in that live. It was awful. I'm really sorry Scott."

Since then, Scott has taken to Instagram to expand on the situation and call out Gia and Scott's behaviour again.

MAFS Australia's Chris pictured next to Rachel on After The Dinner Party.
Chris apologised to Scott for his behaviour. Picture: Stan

Taking to Instagram, Scott posted a video captioned: "Just showing what I’ve been through and how I chose to respond. If this helps even one person, it was worth it. ☺️🫶🏽."

He began the video by admitting he wasn’t usually the “type of person to do this”, but said he had been flooded with messages following Gia and Chris’ live. The aim of his video was to hopefully set a “good demonstration” to people going through a similar situation on how to respond.

Offering advice to those dealing with similar situations, he said: "The best thing you can possibly do is what I've done. Ignore the whole lot and go harder because that f-----g hurts them."

He added: "You know who you are, but at the same time if you wanna come at my family when you don't even know them, and my best friends call them certain names. Have a good look at yourself.”

Although he was "very disappointed" in the pair’s behaviour, in his parting message he told everyone to be kind to one another.

A screenshot of MAFS Australia's Scott Instagram video.
Scott posted a video calling out Gia and Chris' behaviour. Picture: Instagram

Many fans flooded the comments with love and support for him. One commented: "You’ve taken the high road and you deserve all the success and happiness in the world. All the best Scott ❤️."

Someone else wrote: "You have stayed true to yourself and like we have always said “the truth always comes out”. Proud of you bro, kindness always wins ♥️."

Fellow MAFS groom Danny Hewitt wrote, "Love you mate ❤️", while David Momoh simply wrote, "👏👏🙌".

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Steven and Rachel after Final Vows and pictured in an interview.

MAFS Australia's Steven breaks silence on relationship with Rachel after split

MAFS Australia's Bec pictured before a Dinner Party and in an interview.

MAFS Australia's Bec called out by bridal business for 'lying' about show wardrobe

MAFS Australia's Brook reveals why she isn't at the reunion

MAFS Australia's Brook breaks silence on why she isn't at the reunion

MAFS Australia's Danny on a podcast and with Bec at Reunion dinner Party.

MAFS Australia's Danny reveals he tried to quit the show twice

MAFS Australia's Bec crying at the Reunion Commitment Ceremony and Danny pictured in his final interview.

MAFS Australia's Bec in tears over unseen footage of Danny during final interview

MAFS Australia's Bec at a Commitment Ceremony and Marcus pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Bec addresses rumours that she's dating male escort after Danny split

Hot On Capital

How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Ella and Garrett in the final novel

How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Hannah and Garrett

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, who he's dating and more

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more

Off Campus actress Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

MAFS groom Danny Hewitt found himself caught up in a cheating scandal

MAFS Australia's Danny labels ex-wife Bec a 'hypocrite' as he addresses Steph cheating scandal
MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Bec at the Reunion Dinner Party.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals the actual 'bikini picture' she sent to Danny

A screenshot from Steven's TikTok and Rachel and Steven at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Steven admits he regrets Rachel split in heartfelt video

MAFS Australia's David at Final Vows and pictured at a Commitment Ceremony with Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David reveals unseen task where Alissa spilled her 'darkest secret'

MAFS groom Danny has been caught in an unaired outburst against Steph

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt caught out in shocking unaired outburst against Steph

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

Euphoria creator reveals how Zendaya filmed Rue's terrifying buried alive scene

Euphoria creator reveals how Zendaya filmed Rue's terrifying buried alive scene

MAFS Australia's Rachel looking emotional at Final Vows and pictured with Steven.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals reason why she and Steven split after Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny's split actually happened BEFORE Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider says Bec and Danny's 'real' split wasn't aired

MAFS Australia's Stella looking shocked and pictured with Filip.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals what she really thought when Filip proposed

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny after Final Vows

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news
Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end in the UK

When does MAFS Australia 2026 end? The UK finish date isn't far away now

MAFS Australia Rebecca, Bec and expert John looking shocked.

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion airing in the UK? Release date and time confirmed

MAFS Australia's Danny apologises to viewers after damning unseen footage is revealed

MAFS Australia's Danny says he hates himself after damning unseen footage is revealed

MAFS Australia's Bec made bombshell confession about her friendship with Gia after the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia "sick" over savage unseen footage of Bec at the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Scott read a letter to Gia at the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia reveals 'real reason' she lied about flying home to see her daughter

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

MAFS Australia's Scott has hard launched his new girlfriend

MAFS Australia's Scott's new girlfriend has fans saying the same thing

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match James has exposed their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match exposes their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal meaning behind their cover up tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia have both covered up their matching tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date has fans divided

MAFS Australia viewers divided over Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date