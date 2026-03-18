MAFS Australia's Scott defends comments about kids in his audition tape

18 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Scott's defended his audition tape on TODAY
MAFS Australia's Scott's defended his audition tape on TODAY. Picture: Nine / TODAY

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur's relationship seemed at risk after Scott's audition tape was revealed. Here's what he's said to defend what was shared.

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MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur had been going strong right up until Revelations Week when Scott's audition tape was shown to Gia.

On their wedding day, the fact that Gia has a daughter was brought up. Something Gia had wanted to wait to discuss but was forced to explain since her uncle had already shared the fact with the groom.

While Gia was scared children would be a dealbreaker, Scott was reassuring and told her he was open to becoming a stepfather.

Fast forward to Revelations Week, Scott's audition tape shared a different story. He basically said if the child was old enough and he didn't have to financially support them, he'd be open to it, otherwise he enjoyed his childless freedom.

Gia confronted Scott over his MAFS audition tape and comments about kids
Gia confronted Scott over his MAFS audition tape and comments about kids. Picture: Nine

Now that the scenes have been aired, Scott has come forward to defend himself.

Speaking on Today, he said: "Obviously we saw the audition tape. There was no malice behind it. In all honesty, even like I said at the wedding, I take everything as a package."

He went on: "The way I deliver things sometimes can be misinterpreted [and] there was a bit of a hiccup there, nothing's perfect so we did work through it to be honest."

Gia was left upset after watching Scott's audition tape
Gia was left upset after watching Scott's audition tape. Picture: Nine

Talking about watching the show back, he said when this episode aired he 'put his head in a pillow', saying: "Oh gosh! I probably said that the wrong way."

Admitting that he could have handled it better, he added: "There was no malice behind it, when you meet someone, no matter what's in the way you accept the person for who they are and what comes with it."

"When you do an audition, it's like you're in the moment, you're a bit nervous and things spill out unintentionally," he explained.

Many viewers were also quick to defend Scott's comments. With one commenting on Instagram: "I don’t see the issue. I don’t mind someone with a kid but of course I wouldn’t pay for their school either. It’s not my responsibility. He is not wrong."

Another penned: "Why would he even be expected to pay for school fees when it’s not his kid? I don’t see what Scott has said here is bad, he’s just being honest."

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