MAFS Australia's Scott's true feelings about kids exposed in audition tape

18 March 2026, 11:31

Scott's MAFS audition tape led Gia to tears
Scott's MAFS audition tape led Gia to tears. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal's audition tape reveals how he really feels about being matched with someone with kids.

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It's revelation week on Married at First Sight Australia and things are certainly being revealed. On tonight's episode (ep 7) the cast's audition tapes are being shown and for some couples, it's a tough watch. Mild MAFS Australia series 13 spoilers incoming...

In particular, Chris Nield and Brook Crompton, and Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur face the brunt of this task as there are some shocking revelations made about the grooms.

Gia and Scott had instant chemistry on their wedding day, but at their wedding reception things became awkward when Gia learned that her uncle had let slip to Scott that she has a daughter.

She feared that kids would be a dealbreaker, but Scott later shared that he had dated women with children before and reassured her that he was open to being a stepfather.

Now that his audition tape has been revealed, it looks like he wasn't being very honest about that.

Gia's uncle on her wedding day after revealing that she had a daughter
Gia's uncle on her wedding day after revealing that she had a daughter. Picture: Nine

In Scott's audition, which has been shared by Nine, he was asked if he wanted kids.

He replied: "I say y﻿es and I say no... I've got no stress, I've got freedom﻿. I've got all the money in the world and I can do whatever I want."

Scott was then pressed on if he'd be okay being with a woman who already has kids.

He said: "It's hard to say, if there's a kid old enough and they can look after themself﻿ and as long as I don't have to pay anymore school fees I'd probably consider it."

After Gia watched his audition tape, she said she was left feeling "sick" and "upset".

"What am I sacrificing everything for if he can't see himself being with someone with a kid? Like that was my worry before coming into this," she said through tears.

When she confronted Scott over what he said, he promised her that it wasn't an issue and the he would have told her straight away if it was on their wedding day.

Scott promised Gia that he was fine with the fact she had a kid
Scott promised Gia that he was fine with the fact she had a kid. Picture: Nine

Later he told a producer that all he could do was show Gia that he cares about her child and wants to make it work with her. The producer followed that up, asking: "What's her daughter's name?"

"Oh s---, I forget," he replied through laughter, adding: "I'm going to get s--- for that."

Reacting to the episode on Reddit, one fan said: "LMFAO not the producer being messy and asking Scott what Gia's daughters name is after Scott stating he cares about her kid."

Another wrote: "I'm glad Gia is fiercely protecting her daughter, she's choosing to put her child first (thank god), but i do think she is taking the video a bit far as everyone fluffs up their audition and people do change their life views if with someone they want to keep."

Do you think this is make or break for Scott and Gia?

Read more MAFS UK news here:

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