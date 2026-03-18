Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together? Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

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Meet Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson, the last Married At First Sight Australia couple to get married on the season 13 - and it may have been the best wedding yet.

Sam joined the experiment to find a husband who is masculine, emotionally mature, fit and who loves the outdoors. That's why the experts perfectly matched him with Chris, who ticked all the boxes.

Although their relationship got off to a flying start, Chris has a very big secret that he’s kept from Sam—one that could change their entire journey together.

So, with a looming secret on the cards, are they still together, or did they call it a day? Here's what we know about Sam and Chris's relationship.

Sam and Chris pictured at the wedding reception. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Sam and Chris are still together or not.

On their wedding day, the intruder couple instantly connected at the altar, as they couldn't be more similar. Sam even gushed to the cameras: "We have very similar interests, we almost said the same thing."

Despite their connection, Chris was very nervous to share his exciting fatherhood news with Sam. He is expecting one child via a surrogate and another as ﻿a donor father to his friends.

After Sam candidly told Chris he wouldn't be ready for children next year, Chris remained tight lipped and decided it was "not the right time to tell him".

Sam admitted he wouldn't be ready for children soon. Picture: Nine

Looking at their socials, the pair follow each other on Instagram - so maybe this is a positive sign that they're still together.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

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