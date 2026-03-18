Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

18 March 2026, 09:53

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?
Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together? Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meet Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson, the last Married At First Sight Australia couple to get married on the season 13 - and it may have been the best wedding yet.

Sam joined the experiment to find a husband who is masculine, emotionally mature, fit and who loves the outdoors. That's why the experts perfectly matched him with Chris, who ticked all the boxes.

Although their relationship got off to a flying start, Chris has a very big secret that he’s kept from Sam—one that could change their entire journey together.

So, with a looming secret on the cards, are they still together, or did they call it a day? Here's what we know about Sam and Chris's relationship.

Sam and Chris pictured at the wedding reception.
Sam and Chris pictured at the wedding reception. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Sam and Chris are still together or not.

On their wedding day, the intruder couple instantly connected at the altar, as they couldn't be more similar. Sam even gushed to the cameras: "We have very similar interests, we almost said the same thing."

Despite their connection, Chris was very nervous to share his exciting fatherhood news with Sam. He is expecting one child via a surrogate and another as ﻿a donor father to his friends.

After Sam candidly told Chris he wouldn't be ready for children next year, Chris remained tight lipped and decided it was "not the right time to tell him".

Sam pictured talking with Chris.
Sam admitted he wouldn't be ready for children soon. Picture: Nine

Looking at their socials, the pair follow each other on Instagram - so maybe this is a positive sign that they're still together.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Scott's MAFS audition tape led Gia to tears

MAFS Australia's Scott's true feelings about kids exposed in audition tape

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny become the talking point at the first dinner party

MAFS Australia groom caught checking out anther bride in dinner party 'shock twist'

MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip wedding day and Filip looking serious.

MAFS Australia viewers defend Filip after awkward exchange with Stella’s bridesmaid

MAFS Australia's Julia & Grayson’s wedding and reception.

MAFS Australia's Julia & Grayson’s wedding has viewers all saying the same thing

MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson wedding day and Stephanie pictured.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals new relationship after split from Tyson

Hot On Capital

Ciaran and Samie pictured at the finale and posing together.

Why did Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie split?

Love Island

Selling Sunset producers are reportedly bringing back an original cast member for season 10

Selling Sunset 'finishing negotiations' with OG cast member as she plans epic comeback

Selling Sunset

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release
Love Island All Stars couple Milllie and Zac have reunitedd

Watch the sweet moment Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac are reunited

Love Island

Love Island's Belle horrifies fans with 'Mother's Day' post to Harrison.

Love Island's Belle shocks fans with 'Mother's Day' post dedicated to Harrison

Love Island

Love Island's Scott has revealed why he's been on the show so many times

Scott van-der-Sluis reveals real reason he's been on Love Island so many times

Love Island

Olivia Rodrigo new album: OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour, theories and news

When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album out? OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour and theories
Love Island's Ciaran and Samie in the villa and a screenshot from Mitch's Snapchat story.

Love Island’s Mitch suggests Samie is to 'blame' for Ciaran split in now-deleted post

Love Island

Love Island's Sher's birthday surprise for Jack has fans saying the same thing

Love Island's Sher shocks fans with cute birthday surprise for Jack

Love Island

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Love Island

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Filming dates revealed

Harry Styles responds to 'queer baiting' claims in SNL monologue

Harry Styles responds to 'queerbaiting' claims in SNL monologue

Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran break silence after split reports

Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran break silence after split reports

Love Island

Timothée Chalamet's immediate reaction to Michael B. Jordan winning the Best Actor Oscar

Timothée Chalamet's reaction to Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win filmed by audience member

Kpop Demon Hunters makes Oscars history with Best Original Song win

KPop Demon Hunters makes Oscars history with Best Original Song win

Love Island's Toni & Cach pictured at the finale and The BRIT Awards 2026.

Love Island's Toni & Cach latest 'split' update revealed

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook and pictured talking to producers.

MAFS Australia's Chris felt "betrayed" after 'private' chat to producers was aired

Matthew Lillard returns as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Scream 7 had an alternate ending that revealed Stu was actually alive

Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series?

Bridgerton author addresses potential Violet and Edmund spin-off series

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS Australia Rebecca and Steve pictured together and Rebecca laughing.

MAFS Australia's Rebecca & Steve's wedding has viewers all saying the same thing

Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Chris posing.

MAFS Australia's Chris spotted on dating apps after split from Brook

MAFS Australia Bec and Danny during honeymoon and Bec pictured crying.

MAFS Australia fans defend Bec after tense honeymoon row with Danny

MAFS Australia's Luke and Mel pictured on their wedding day and Luke in an interview.

MAFS Australia's Luke says he 'won't be watching the show back' after shocking wedding

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia Micah and Ankita pictured on their wedding day and posing with in the car together.

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

MAFS Australia’s Chris and Brook on their wedding day and him giving her a cheek kiss.

MAFS Australia fans slam Chris after Brook refuses wedding kiss

MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson promo image and pictured at a dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Chris's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott

MAFS 2026 bride Gia Fleur breaks show rules by confirming new relationship status

The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons

MAFS 2026 exotic and luxurious honeymoon locations revealed

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know