MAFS Australia's Sam says Gia influenced his split with Chris

MAFS Australia's Sam blames Gia's influence for split with Chris. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Sam Stanton has revealed that Gia Fleur influenced his split from Chris Robinson after a difficult few weeks.

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Tensions were high going into Homestay Week for Married At First Sight Australia couple Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson, after Chris had written 'leave' at the sixth Commitment Ceremony.

Leading up to the sixth Commitment Ceremony, the pair had been navigating the fallout from Chris' 10-year plan, which he shared at the week before, which had left Sam feeling "blindsided".

At Chris' farm, Sam was prepared to have some "tough conversations" with him and brought a list of questions in his journal. When Sam asked Chris whether he still has feelings for him, Chris gave an unconvincing answer, so Sam chose to call it quits.

Following the awkward scenes, Sam has spoken out and shared the influence fellow cast member Gia Fleur had on their marriage.

Read more: MAFS Australia Bec lands surprising new job after being fired

Sam had a list of questions for Chris during Homestay. Picture: Nine

Sam opened up to Nine about the influence Gia had on their relationship, saying: "Through the whole experiment, Gia was always at the centre of ﻿drama. So when Chris confided in her as one of his best friends on the show, it did worry me a lot.

"That's who he was calling every night for advice on our relationship which I don't think would've been the best advice.﻿"

Sam also added that he "wanted [Chris] to recognise the behaviours in Gia were very similar to his". Having watched the show back, the MAFS groom admitted that he noticed Chris and Gia's subtle "eye rolling and smirking back and forth" in hindsight.

"I thought Gia and I were friends," he said, "With Gia, she just naturally led the whole group so much. I wasn't aware of all the stuff that happened behind the scenes with her. Watching the show back, I can't believe how much time I gave Gia."

Ultimately, Sam admitted he needed someone who matched his "emotional maturity", and not someone who he would need to work through these things with.

Sam and Chris ended things during Homestay. Picture: Nine

Unsurprisingly, Chris didn't agree with Sam's opinion, instead he told Nine: "Gia didn't really have an impact on my relationship. It was more issues that Sam and I had with each other."

Chris then claimed that Sam was different off-camera, saying: "Off-camera, I got nothing from [Sam]. We went on one date. He didn't hold my hand, no affection. He didn't even know my kids' names. He didn't know my mum's name who came to the wedding, my sister's name who came to the wedding,"

He added: "When there was a camera in front of Sam's face, he said all the right things."

The MAFS groom did take responsibility for being reactive at times and admitted it was something he was "willing to work on".

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