MAFS Australia's Sam reveals exact moment he started seeing Chris as a "gaslighter"

27 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia Chris and Sam at the recent Commitment Ceremony.
MAFS Australia Sam reveals moment he saw Chris’ ‘true colours. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight Australia's Sam Stanton has opened up about the way he was treated by Chris Robinson during Feedback Week.

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Intruder groom Sam Stanton has opened up about the exact moment he saw Chris Robinson's "true colours" on Married at First Sight Australia.

At the fifth Commitment Ceremony, Chris left husband Sam speechless as he outlined their 10-year plan without discussing it with him beforehand. Sam was left blindsided and hoped to discuss this with Chris, but a conversation only made things worse between the pair.

Although Sam wanted to gain advice from the experts at the sixth Commitment Ceremony, unbeknownst to him, Chris had already decided he wanted out of the experiment and ended up writing 'leave'.

Now, in several interviews, Sam has spoken out about when the 'flip' in their once happy marriage flipped.

Chris and Sam pictured talking in their apartment.
Chris struggled to see Sam's issue with the 10-year plan. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Chattr, Sam revealed that it was while sitting on the couch in their apartment trying to discuss his upset with Chris that he saw a different side of his husband.

He explained how his conversation with Filip Gregov during Feedback Week had validated his feelings and gave him the confidence to speak up to Chris about feeling blindsided.

He shared: “Coming off that conversation with Filip, and Filip validating that… I think, was a really important part that made me sort of confident to be like, 'OK. Someone else is seeing my side here.I should go in and just at least approach this and have a conversation.'"

Sadly the conversation wasn't a success for his relationship with Chris. He shared: “If you watch me on that couch I think you’ll see the light fall out from behind my eyes, like, 'This is who I’m in a relationship with'.

“It was like I was starting to see the true colours come through of what [this relationship was] going to be like. And I’ve come from a past relationship that was always met with defensiveness.”

Elsewhere, Sam shared that he and Chris had even more conversations about the topic that didn't make the cut but said it also didn't get them anywhere.

Chris and Sam pictured during the sixth Commitment Ceremony.
Chris wrote 'leave' during the sixth Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

He told TV Week: "I thought during Feedback Week we could come to each other with feedback and not feel like we’re going to be shut down or have each other’s heads bitten off.

"Chris said: ‘I feel like you’ve shut me down heaps.’ I apologised and said, ‘That is not how I want to show up in a relationship, I’m really sorry. Do you have any examples?’ He didn’t have any."

“I thought, ‘Oh, you gaslighter, you were just going to twist that to make me look bad,'” the upset groom added

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