MAFS Australia's Sam reveals unaired conversations with Chris during "frustrating" feedback week

22 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris during Feedback Week.
MAFS Australia's Sam reveals unaired conversations with Chris during ‘frustrating’ feedback week. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Sam Stanton has revealed an awkward unaired conversation with husband Chris Robinson about his ten-year plan.

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Feedback Week appeared to test many couples on Married at First Sight Australia, with even one of the strongest couples Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson finding it difficult.

Going into the week, things were tense between the couple. At the recent commitment ceremony Chris had outlined their 10-year plan, without discussing it with Sam, leaving Sam feeling like he had no "voice at all".

After receiving advice from Filip Gregov during a task, Sam was ready to have a conversation with Chris about how he felt "blindsided". But Chris became quickly defensive and called the situation "ridiculous", which left a very frosty ﻿environment between the pair.

Now in a recent interview, Sam has revealed an unaired conversation with Chris during Feedback Week, which shows how they struggled to resolve the issue both on and off camera.

Sam and Filip pictured talking to each other.
Sam received advice from Filip during a task. Picture: Nine

In a recent interview with Today, Sam said: "It's pretty frustrating to watch it again. I just feel like I came to Chris with what I thought was a really small issue."

Sam then explained that he thought it would've been a "short conversation" with Chris and that he would receive an apology. But instead, Chris "cut him off" and got "defensive straight away".

He added: "We didn't really get anywhere and then as you keep watching we still get nowhere with the conversation. It's quite frustrating."

The intruder groom then revealed off camera it was "just dead awkward silence" between the pair, before discussing an unaired conversation by the pool.

He said: "There's one more conversation by the pool that doesn't get shown where I try again. It's met with the same defensiveness. So it's just an uphill battle for me."

Sam stood firm in believing Chris had been defensive but admitted he was unsure if he was "communicating correctly" in the situation.

Chris and Sam's pictured talking during Feedback Week.
Chris struggled to see Sam's issue with the 10-year plan. Picture: Nine

He was then asked for his opinion on controversial couple Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal, he replied: "The drama just follows Gia and she follows it, right? And them exiting, I mean it's pretty obvious that they'll come back, right?"

He added: "Like, Gia does love the limelight."

Sam shared that Scott “really doesn’t have a voice”, which they often discussed off camera, having both experienced similar feelings with their partners.

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