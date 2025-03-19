MAFS Australia’s Ryan labelled ‘disgusting’ after ‘degrading’ comment about Jacqui

19 March 2025, 17:17 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 20:35

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS?
What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS? Fans were left disgusted after MAFS Australia's Ryan made an inappropriate joke about his wife Jacqui.

Any seasoned Married at First Sight fan will know that intimacy week has certainly gained itself a reputation over the years for being one of the most salacious and sometimes uncomfortable weeks on the show.

And this year was no exception, as groom Ryan left his MAFS co-stars and fans feeling pretty uncomfortable when he made an inappropriate comment about his wife Jacqui during in one of the tasks.

Typically, intimacy weeks will see couples engage in a number of tasks to encourage them to develop a deeper connection. Previous tasks have included the 'melting hug', five minutes of eye gazing and a 5-minute kissing session.

But part of the week also includes a groom-only and bride-only workshop with intimacy expert Alessandra Rampolla to discuss their relationship progress.

Ryan and Jacqui on MAFS Australia.
Ryan and Jacqui on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What did Ryan from MAFS Australia say about Jacqui?

He made a shock comment about her talents in the bedroom.

The grooms were at their intimacy workshop with Alessandra when it was Ryan's turn to open up about his relationship with Jacqui so far. But then as he started to describe a dispute that had occurred between them, he said: “Suddenly, the crazy eyes came out.”

The comment left his co-stars shaking their heads in disapproval, while Alessandra replied: “What do you mean, crazy eyes?”

For those who don’t remember, this was the insult fellow groom Jake Luik previously used to describe Jacqui during the photo ranking challenge.

And somehow things only continued to get worse as Ryan then started to complain that Jacqui had ruined ‘the fun mood’ of intimacy week before he suddenly added: “But, I gotta say, she gives awesome h——… like, absolutely hot.”

Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly on MAFS Australia 2025.
Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Ryan’s inappropriate comments about oral sex left all the other grooms visibly uncomfortable as they shook their heads in disapproval while Ryan remained totally oblivious.

But the grooms weren’t the only ones horrified by his comments, as fans also called out Ryan for ‘degrading’ Jacqui.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “I just don’t understand what this guy has to gain by saying such a degrading comment about Jacqueline behind her back. He definitely derives a sick pleasure from both putting her down and humiliating her in public.”

Another added: “Ryan thought all the guys would be impressed and envious, not shocked by his confession. He's just a clueless guy all round.”

Following the incident, fellow groom Dave slammed Ryan’s insensitive comments about his wife, as he said in a piece to camera: “Saying crazy eyes like that, that’s the comment Jake made to make her look bad.

“You don’t say these things to put women down.”

An anonymous production source also recalled the entire incident to the DailyMail, as they said: “We were unaware of Ryan and Jacqui's progress in their sexual relationship at all. We had no idea. Then, all of a sudden, Ryan says, ‘Jacqui's got crazy eyes, but she gives good h---.’

“It took everyone by surprise, especially Dave and Billy. They were just like, ‘What the f---?’ It made them feel really uncomfortable. The comment was quite disgusting and made everyone in the room uncomfortable.”

