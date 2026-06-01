MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

1 June 2026, 15:59

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi on their wedding day and pictured posing.
MAFS Australia couple Jeff and Rhi have split after one years together. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have split one year after finding love on the show in 2025.

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Things are over for Married At First Sight Australia fan-favourite couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels after they've unfollowed each other and wiped their Instagram accounts of any trace of their relationship.

Rhi and Jeff had an unusual start to married life. At the altar the pair realised they already knew each other, having dated before the experiment, but they never got the chance to fully explore their connection. Due to this, they faced speculation that their relationship was 'staged'.

The pair went on to have an extremely smooth sailing MAFS journey, and they left the Final Vows ceremony hand in hand. Despite building a life together, a year later, things have come to an abrupt end and the pair have gone their separate ways.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and John pictured at a commitment ceremony.
Rhi and John married on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

A source told Daily Mail: "They've been 'living apart for weeks' and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort.

"Jeff was not putting in any effort with Rhi. They stopped going out on dates." It's also reported that Jeff is heading to the UK on his own for business.

MAFS fans noticed a shift in their dynamics when the pair stopped posting together on social media, and Rhi was sharing very meaningful posts about relationships on Instagram. One of her posts read: “Choosing relationships that feel calm and safe. Not confusing inconsistency or mixed signals for love.”

Someone commented: "Sorry Rhi have to ask are you and Jeff still together ? Hope so ❤️ I know it is nobody business but you guys. No matter what love you both."

Another commented: "Is she broken up from Jeff?"

MAFS Australia's Rhi and John pictured smiling together.
Rhi and John have been together for a year. Picture: Instagram

Reflecting on the moment she realised she knew John, Rhi told NineEntertainment: “When I walked down the aisle and Jeff turned around I was like... what the hell. I know him.

"We dated for like a month last year. Luckily we ended on really good terms, as we'd both come out of long-term relationships."

While Jeff said: “My initial reaction was pure shock. It was the last person I expected to see on my wedding day. We dated for about four or five weeks... the timing wasn't quite right.”

Although you'd expect things to be awkward, it wasn't, as they ended things on mutual terms because it wasn’t the right time for either of them.

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