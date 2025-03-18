MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff's relationship status confirmed in adorable new video

18 March 2025, 15:45

A new video has revealed MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together.
A new video has revealed MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff's relationship status has been confirmed in an adorable new video.

Rhi and Jeff had a surprising start to their journey on Married at First Sight Australia when they met at the altar only to realise they wouldn't be marrying at first sight because they already knew each other.

It turned out that the pair had actually dated for a month a year before they joined experiment but decided to just be friends because they had both not long come out of serious relationships.

The couple initially expressed concerns about whether they would be able to get the ‘spark’ back in what had become a platonic dynamic, but they were clearly both willing to give it a go.

After plenty of challenges set out by the experts it, from confessions to intimacy week, it wasn’t before long they became one of the strongest couples on the show.

And now much to the delight of MAFS viewers, a new video has emerged confirming the relationship status of the much-loved couple.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff.
MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff. Picture: Nine

The video obtained by the So Dramatic! Podcast showed the couple gushing over each other at a celebration for Jeff's 40th birthday.

The clip opened with Rhi speaking to a crowd as she addressed her MAFS beau: “You’re the best person I’ve ever met and the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

When it was Jeff’s turn to speak, he told Rhi: “You’re always by my side, you always have my back and I’m so thankful for the relationship we have.”

And then in a statement that sent the audience wild, he finally added: “I do love you so much.” Our hearts!

While this is a massive spoiler, it's not the first time the couple have been seen out and about either, as Rhi and Jeff have previously been snapped looking loved up multiple times since the show started airing Down Under in January.

But unfortunately, not all couples on the show have had a success story like Rhi and Jeff's.

Tim and Katie dropped out at the first commitment ceremony, Jake and Ash left at the second, while others encountered drama that threatened to derail their relationships for good.

However it's still early days for MAFS Australia fans watching in the UK, so keep an eye out for plenty more drama to come!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

