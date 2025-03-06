MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff's previous relationship revealed

6 March 2025, 20:52

MAFS' Rhi and Jeff dated before getting married on the show
MAFS' Rhi and Jeff dated before getting married on the show. Picture: @mafs via Instagram

By Katie Smith

When did MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff date? The Married At First Sight Couple had a relationship back in 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imagine signing up for Married At First Sight only to find out the person standing at the altar waiting for you...is your ex. That exact thing happened to Rhi and Jeff, but thankfully there was no bad blood between them.

Yep, MAFS Australia's Rhi Disljenkovic (34) and Jeff Gobbels (39), who got married in episode 4 of the brand new series, already knew each other preeetty well before joining the experiment.

Turns out that the newlywed pair had actually dated for a short time about a year before filming began on the reality dating series and remained friends after. However, neither of them knew that the other had applied to be on the show.

The MAFS experts matched Rhi and Jeff based on their similarities, emotional maturity and shared desires in a partner. They were also dubbed on the "strongest couples" in this year's experiment.

How do Rhi and Jeff know each other on MAFS Australia?

How long were Rhi and Jeff together before MAFS Australia and when did they date?
How long were Rhi and Jeff together before MAFS Australia and when did they date? Picture: Nine/E4

How long were Rhi and Jeff together before MAFS Australia and when did they date?

Explaining the shock reveal during the episode, Rhi told the camera that they had dated last year (2023, as the weddings were filmed in August 2024) after meeting through mutual friends, but that it "kind of just fizzled" before they amicably parted ways, remaining friends.

Jeff added: "She just came out of a long-term relationship, and I just came out of a relationship. We both sort of decided we were better off being single."

In an interview with 9Entertainment, the couple elaborated a bit more on their previous relationship and why it didn't work out.

"We dated for like a month last year. Luckily we ended on really good terms, as we'd both come out of long-term relationships," Rhi said before Jeff added: "My initial reaction was pure shock. It was the last person I expected to see on my wedding day. We dated for about four or five weeks... the timing wasn't quite right.

"We had a conversation about going our own ways, and it was very grown up and very mature and very mutual. If it wasn't a mutual separation, it would have been very hard in the experiment!"

The fact that they a) already know each other, and b) had already dated actually set Rhi and Jeff on great footing.

"Jeff is an amazing person," Rhi said. "It was just pretty much a timing thing – that was the reason it did not go forward."

Jeff echoed her sentiment, saying that while it feels purely platonic at the start at the experiment, Rhi's got all the qualities he's looking for and he's willing to give it a shot to see if it works out this time around.

Based on what's already aired in Australia, it looks like Rhi and Jeff emerge as one of the strongest couples in the experiment. Whether or not they're still together remains to be seen as final vows haven't aired in Australia yet. Filming wrapped months ago, but we won't know for sure until the final episode of the season.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

Luca addresses those Ronnie comments

Love Island’s Luca gives an update on unexpected Ronnie feud

Love Island

Here's the real reason why MAFS Australia's Eliot quit the show

MAFS Australia's Eliot explains real reason why he quit marriage to Lauren

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall claims producers 'set her up' at the couples retreat

MAFS Australia's Lauren claims producers 'set her up' in Jamie couples retreat argument

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by former friend over awful reaction towards Katie

MAFS Australia's Tim called out by his own groomsman over way he treated Katie

A Love Island star is rumoured for CBB

Love Island star ‘confirmed’ for Celebrity Big Brother 2025

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024

Are Lauren Dunn and Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough from MAFS Australia still together?

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia? Everything we know so far...

Adrian from MAFS Australia's age, job, twin brother and everything we know

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits