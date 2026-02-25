Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

25 February 2026, 16:17

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell pictured on their wedding day and at their evening reception.
Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was a match made in heaven for Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell who said 'I do' on Married At First Sight Australia.

Empty-nester Rebecca was ready to focus on herself and find love again with someone who oozes confidence and loves the finer things in life. That's why the experts matched her with Steve, who possessed many of the characteristics she was looking for.

The pair had instant chemistry on their wedding day, as Steve confessed to cameras: "She seems warm, a beautiful energy. I'm really happy."

But did their initial chemistry grow throughout the experiment, or did it fizzle out? Here's what we know about Rebecca and Steve's relationship.

*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Rebecca and Steve pictured on their wedding day.
Rebecca and Steve had an instant connection on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

Sadly, Rebecca and Steve were the first couple to leave the experiment.

Despite a promising start, Steve's decided not to participate in Intimacy Week with Rebecca. When he was later questioned about his decision by expert Alessandra Rampolla, they got into an explosive argument.

Speaking to Alessandra, Steve argued that it made him “very uncomfortable” discussing his or Rebecca's fantasies in front of the cameras. Although Alessandra offered advice, he snapped back, saying: “Honestly, the lack of respect that you’re showing me as someone who’s here to help guide you is appalling."

During the second commitment ceremony, Rebecca admitted she had been feeling “unheard” in their relationship, which Steve disagreed with, instead blaming a "personality clash".

After their decision to both 'leave' the experiment, they are still open to looking for love.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Rebecca said ﻿she's ready to get back into the dating pool﻿, saying: "I'm definitely ready to find love, hopefully he might find me."

Steve shared the same sentiment but admitted he wasn't in a rush. He said: "I've been single for three years and I can't wait to meet someone. I think I've just got to be patient. I'm not going to rush it, that's for sure."

