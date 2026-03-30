MAFS Australia’s Rebecca says Steve 'wasted her time' in furious exit interview

"I’ve never been more lonely in my life.”

MAFS Australia’s Rebecca ‘feels so robbed’ after her relationship with Steve. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Rebecca Zukowski has shared how she feels husband Steve Powell "robbed" her of the experience.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite a fairytale wedding, Married At First Sight Australia’s Rebecca Zukowski has admitted she "feels so robbed" after her relationship with Steve Powell came to a disastrous end.

The pair had instant chemistry on their wedding day. However, cracks began to show quite quickly during Revelations Week, when Steve rattled off an endless list of red flags about Rebecca to his fellow grooms.

Things only worsened when Steve rejected Rebecca's ultimate fantasy night during Intimacy Week. Following his rejection, Rebecca left the apartment, and Steve claimed that her being in the experiment to find love was "bull---t".

Now that the pair have split, Rebecca has spoken out for the first time in an interview and she didn’t hold back when sharing her opinion of her ex-husband.

Steve rejected Rebecca's fantasy during Intimacy Week. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Woman's Day, Rebecca shared her honest thoughts about Steve, saying: “Steve shouldn’t have been in that experiment. I don’t want to come across as bitter, I just feel so robbed. I’m disappointed he wasted my time.

“He could have been a decent human and had some fun with it, but he wasn’t nice to me.”

She even claimed that MAFS viewers won't ever get to see the worst of his behaviour, as the scenes will never air. She said: “As soon as we moved in together and I started to have a voice, he didn’t want to know me.

"He’d sit on the couch, read a book, having ‘time out’. No coffee dates, no conversation. I’ve never been more lonely in my life.”

Reflecting on her time on the show, Rebecca recalled how her failing marriage affected her: “I was dumbing myself down because I wanted him to like me, which sounds ridiculous."

Rebecca and Steve left during the second commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Despite her unsuccessful experience, Rebecca hasn't given up on finding love again, as she hopes to meet her "dream man" who'll make her feel "seen and safe".

Although she'd never do MAFS again, Rebecca joked that she could become the next Bachelorette on The Golden Bachelorette.

She said: “I’d consider The Golden Bachelorette. Make me the Bachelorette, where I get to choose, not fight for a man!”

Read more MAFS news here: