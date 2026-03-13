MAFS Australia's Rebecca & Steve's wedding has viewers all saying the same thing

MAFS Australia viewers all saying the same thing about Rebecca after Steve wedding. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zukowski's wedding to Steve Powell has caught fans attention for a surprising reason.

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Viewers of Married At First Sight Australia are all saying the same thing about Rebecca Zukowski after her fairytale wedding to Steve Powell.

Rebecca joined the experiment in hopes to be matched with a silver fox who oozes confidence and loves the finer things in life. The experts perfectly matched her with Steve, who ticks all the boxes and is a silver fox himself.

The chemistry on their wedding day was instant, as Steve confessed to cameras: "She seems warm, a beautiful energy. I'm really happy." However, Rebecca's infectious laugh became a topic of conversation for her new husband - something fans also picked up on too.

Read more: MAFS Australia fans defend Bec after tense honeymoon row with Danny

Rebecca and Steve connected at the altar. Picture: Nine

During the reception, guests called Rebecca's laugh "unique", which Steve seemingly agreed with. He told the cameras: "Rebecca. You would know her from her laugh. It's definitely something that stands out.

"I'm not sure if that's a normal traditional laugh. Look, it's louder than I'm used to, that's for sure."

He continued: "It's definitely one that comes from the belly and, oh look, it could stop traffic. It's glass smashing."

Later in the evening, Steve made the effort to chat with Rebecca's son, Austin. While they were making small talk, they heard Rebecca laughing from across the room. Her son gushed: "She has the most incredible laugh.

"She'll tell a joke, she'll laugh at herself and it won't even be funny but you'll laugh because she's laughing."

Despite Steve's criticism of Rebecca's laugh, on Instagram many people loved her laugh. One commented: "Best laugh! I love it… infectious! All these people triggered by it… lighten up."

Another penned: "She is good fun. Her laugh is infectious."

Over on Reddit, one user joked about the edit, writing: "The way the edits kept repeating Rebecca’s laugh like it was reverberating all throughout the wedding reception...at least she was happy."

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