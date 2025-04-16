MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his feelings towards Jamie changed

16 April 2025, 19:15 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 21:22

Dave has revealed the reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia.
Dave has revealed the reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia's Dave has revealed the heartbreaking reason why his feelings suddenly changed towards Jamie during the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After weeks of promising chemistry and adorable displays of affection, MAFS Australia fans were left devastated after their favourite couple Jamie and Dave started to go downhill.

Things seemed to be going expertly well between the couple for the first few weeks in the show but everything came to a halt when the dynamic turned sour after Jamie confessed her love to Dave, who didn't feel the same way.

But while fans were left heartbroken for Jamie, after Dave appeared to turn cold towards her, the MAFS groom has revealed the true reason why his feelings towards Jamie started to change in a heartbreaking interview.

Dave and Jamie on MAFS Australia.
Dave and Jamie on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Speaking on Robbie & Carly For Breakfast, Dave explained that he had actually been struggling to figure out how he was feeling towards Jamie due to being preoccupied with concerns for his dad, who was battling cancer.

He told the show: “Before I went to the retreat I went to visit my Dad who’s sick at home. Went to the retreat and that was a big blow up, the dinner party was a blow up and I got more bad news, and then we had the Commitment Ceremony before this one.

"Then we did the Feedback week and I got hit with it about my feelings and it was like we’ve been arguing with everyone for three weeks now, I had stuff going on at home."

The MAFS groom admitted he "didn't have the answer for Jamie" at the time, before he added: "So I just didn’t really know, I was just like caught up in this whirlwind of an experiment with other couples and I shut down. I

" didn’t have the answers for Jamie and then it was sort of like my walls went up because I was trying to protect [myself]."

Dave revealed the real reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia.
Dave revealed the real reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia. . Picture: Nine

Speaking about the aftermath of Jamie telling him she loved him, Dave admitted that while he could have said it back he wanted to be “honest” and felt that was worthy of respect too.

He continued: “There's so much pressure in this experiment and I feel like I'm getting backlash for simply being real about my emotions."

