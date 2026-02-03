Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Married at First Sight Australia is officially back on screens with a brand new cast of singles putting their faith in the experts to find them 'the one'.

One of the first couples to tie the knot this season is Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk. The pair's mutual hatred of dating apps and their "goofy" sense of humour seems to be why the experts matched them.

Their wedding was pretty perfect, despite Rachel feeling upset that her groom didn't compliment her at the altar. But when she shared her upset, Steven communicated well, telling her: "I’m really sorry you felt that way. You do look gorgeous today, you look fantastic, and I’m really sorry I didn’t say it when it mattered."

So, did the pair managed to keep a good thing going, or did it end as soon as it started? Here's what we know.

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk during their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

At this point in time, we don't know if Rachel and Steven are still together as the show is still airing and they haven't even made it to their first commitment ceremony yet.

However, the pair do follow each other on Instagram, which is usually a positive sign. We will update this page with any updates we get about the MAFS couple and their relationship status.

Rachel's nervous laugh was constant during their wedding. Picture: Nine

Before the show began airing, Rachel announced her time on MAFS Australia, saying: "Single for 14 years and now I’ve decided to marry a stranger, because clearly that’s the next logical step."

Steven said: "Life is full of surprises. I’m taking a big leap into the unknown and marrying a complete stranger."

