MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals reason why she and Steven split after Final Vows

11 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Rachel looking emotional at Final Vows and pictured with Steven.
MAFS Australia's Rachel opens up about Steven dumping her after Final Vows. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Rachel Gilmore has revealed the reason why she and Steven Danyluk split after leaving Final Vows as girlfriend and boyfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Named this year's cutest couple, Married At First Sight Australia's Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk had a slow-burn romance - they focused on getting to know each other rather than rushing the experience.

Going into Final Vows, Rachel shared she had a "deeply connected relationship" with Steven, but was worried he wouldn't leave his life and business in Sydney to join her in Melbourne. Despite her concerns, she ultimately told him: "I want this. I want you, Steven."

In Steven's vows, he opened up to Rachel, saying: "I am falling for you. Rachel, I choose you and I'm diving in head first, fearless." He even made it official asking her to be girlfriend, which she happily agreed to.

Despite their magical Final Vows, Rachel and Steven's relationship come crashing down shortly after they left the experiment hand-in-hand.

Rachel and Steven pictured together at Final Vows.
Rachel and Steven were loved up at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

In an interview with New Day, Rachel revealed that Steven ended their relationship just a few weeks after Final Vows, right before they filmed the reunion.

Rachel admitted she started to see red flags when Sydney-based Steven began using “every excuse” not to visit her in Melbourne. She confessed: “I was willing to put in the effort, but ultimately it happened exactly the way I was concerned it was going to happen.

“Steven went back to life in Sydney. He was busy with work, and I became a burden.”

The MAFS bride shockingly shared that Steven said "some outrageous things" to her and always changed his plans. She said: "There was always something that would come up, another priority, something more important than me and our relationship.”

When Steven finally visited Rachel in Melbourne, he told her he didn’t believe he was the man she needed him to be and that she should find someone else.

Steven and Rachel pictured kissing.
Steven asked Rachel to be his girlfriend. Picture: Nine

Shortly after the break up, Rachel went on a girls trip to Thailand with fellow bride Alissa Fay, where she learned Steven had seemingly misled her several times during the experiment.

Rachel claimed that Steven would tell her he going to the gym, but he would actually be getting a coffee with groom Danny Hewitt. She said: “If you’re lying to me about your whereabouts, what else are you lying to me about?”

After watching MAFS back, Rachel has come to terms that she was more interested in Steven than he ever was in her. However, she's relieved she didn't uproot her life and relocate to Sydney for him, saying: "It was Steven’s life, and I had to adapt to it. He wasn’t ready for a relationship.”

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny's split actually happened BEFORE Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider says Bec and Danny's 'real' split wasn't aired

MAFS Australia's Stella looking shocked and pictured with Filip.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals what she really thought when Filip proposed

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny after Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end in the UK

When does MAFS Australia 2026 end? The UK finish date isn't far away now

MAFS Australia Rebecca, Bec and expert John looking shocked.

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion airing in the UK? Release date and time confirmed

MAFS Australia's Danny apologises to viewers after damning unseen footage is revealed

MAFS Australia's Danny says he hates himself after damning unseen footage is revealed

Hot On Capital

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news
Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

Zoë Kravitz slams Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff went red carpet official

Is Billie Eilish dating Nat Wolff? Her boyfriend's age, career and how they met

MAFS Australia's Bec made bombshell confession about her friendship with Gia after the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia "sick" over savage unseen footage of Bec at the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Scott read a letter to Gia at the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia reveals 'real reason' she lied about flying home to see her daughter

KJ Apa has slammed Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' in a scathing video

KJ Apa slams Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' amid music video controversy

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has asked fans to not show up to set during movie filming

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jenny Han issues plea to fans over 'disruptive' movie leaks

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? All the info on potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates and presale codes

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's The Unraveled Tour

MAFS Australia's Scott has hard launched his new girlfriend

MAFS Australia's Scott's new girlfriend has fans saying the same thing

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match James has exposed their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match exposes their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal meaning behind their cover up tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia have both covered up their matching tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date has fans divided

MAFS Australia viewers divided over Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date
The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India

The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India

MEEK: 'Skins was the first time I’d seen anything that looked like my life on TV' | My Life In 20

MEEK: 'Skins was the first time I’d seen anything that looked like my life on TV' | My Life In 20
MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa have confused fans with new video

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa prove their feud is over in surprising video

Here's what happened with every series 13 MAFS Australia couple.

Which MAFS Australia 2026 couples are still together and who split?

More TV & Entertainment News

Reacting to Gia's date with James, Scott said: "I'm quite speechless at the moment to be honest it's a bit heartbreaking."

MAFS Australia's Scott 'heartbroken' over wife Gia lying about flirtatious alternate match date
The MAFS Australia cast met their alternative matches and it was dramatic

Here's the MAFS Australia 2026 cast's alternative matches and why they caused chaos

MAFS Australia 2025 contestants Jacqui and Clint are now officially married

Controversial MAFS Australia couple Jacqui and Clint reveal select details from very private wedding
The Celebrity Traitors has confirmed the full line up for 2026

The Celebrity Traitors line-up causes suspicion as fans predict huge twist

Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette she wants for her concert film

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish tells fans to 'run around' cinemas watching her concert film

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia was actually filmed in 2025 despite airing this year

When was MAFS Australia 2026 filmed?

MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec together.

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals what he really thought of Bec's 'I love you' bombshell

MAFS Australia's David and Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David reveals the truth about Alissa's show edit

MAFS Australia's Bec lives a luxury lifestyle away from the cameras

MAFS Australia's Bec lives a completely different life away from the cameras

MAFS Australia's Sam at Homestay and Gia and Chris.

MAFS Australia's Sam says Gia influenced his split with Chris

MAFS Australia Bec pictured during Homestay.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals truth about her $3 million house seen in Homestays