MAFS Australia's Rachel's age, job and everything we know

5 February 2026, 07:00

Rachel's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing on holiday.
Meet MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 bride.

One of the 18 singletons trying to find the love of their life on Married At First Sight Australia is Rachel Gilmore, who has been plagued by a history of “situationshipsˮ.

Despite having a "heart of gold", Rachel has often found that the men she dated never wanted to make it official, leaving her without a serious relationship for the past 14 years. But hopefully her luck will change, as she's been matched by the experts with Marine Technician Steven Danyluk.

Although Rachel is a bubbly personality, she's fiercely protective towards the people she loves and not afraid to call out bad behaviour. So, as we follow along Rachel's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Rachel pictured posing on holiday.
Rachel is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore?

The MAFS bride is 35 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore from?

Rachel is from Victoria, a state located in Melbourne.

What is MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore's job?

She works as a recruitment team leader.

Rachel and Steven pictured at the wedding altar.
Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk during their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

Who did Rachel marry on MAFS Australia?

Rachel married Steven on the show. The pair had a near-perfect wedding - until Rachel later became upset that her groom hadn’t complimented her at the altar.

She said: "I'm noticing I've not had a compliment on the way that I look today, my dress, make-up or anything like that."

At the end of the reception, the pair reflected on their day, and Rachel shared her upset with her groom. Steven apologised, saying: "I’m really sorry you felt that way. You do look gorgeous today, you look fantastic, and I’m really sorry I didn’t say it when it mattered."

What is MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @rachlea_x

