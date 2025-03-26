MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

26 March 2025, 10:38 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 10:41

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Is MAFS Australia's Paul dating backup bride Hannah? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*MAFS Australia 2025 spoilers below*

A week before final vows, MAFS Australia's huge twist for this year was revealed on the show as all of the cast were offered the chance to go on a date with their backup matches.

For the couples on the rocks this was a great opportunity for a second chance but for the stronger couples it acted as a huge test, that some of the brides and grooms failed.

Paul faced a lot of backlash for his decision to go on a date with his backup bride Hannah, particularly by Teejay who knew how much Carina liked Paul because he bonded with her during Partner Swap.

Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding
Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

"It just didn't make sense why﻿ Paul would even entertain going in. After their Homestays, they were talking about Carina meeting Paul's family, moving in together and what's after the experiment.

"﻿So if you're talking about that, why are you even considering what is on the other side of the fence?" Teejay said.

Despite Paul going on a date with Hannah, there didn't seem to be anything between them and she even called the date short, telling producers: "I do not want to be in a relationship with someone as curious as Paul."

However, it's now alleged that Hannah and Paul have been spotted dating since the show finished filming.

Hannah was Paul's 'backup bride'
Hannah was Paul's 'backup bride'. Picture: Nine

An eyewitness told the So Dramatic!: "I saw Paul from MAFS walking along St Georges Terrace in Perth. He was with a tall, platinum blonde. She was walking two steps behind him."

Then when the backup partner dates were aired the same source contacted So Dramatic! again to confirm that the woman Paul was with was none other than Hannah.

But take this news with a pinch of salt because in a new interview with Yahoo! Hannah has slammed Paul, saying said: "Paul represents a type of man we’ve all met: charming on the surface, but when things don’t go their way, the mask slips.

Paul on MAFS Australia
Paul on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

"His actions weren’t just disappointing, they highlighted a pattern many women have experienced: men who deflect accountability by criticising the women around them. It’s tired."

So, are Paul and Hannah dating? Maybe not, but then who was that blonde woman?

