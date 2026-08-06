MAFS Australia line up new expert after Mel Schilling's tragic passing

MAFS Australia unveil new expert after Mel Schilling's passing. Picture: Nine & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia is reportedly in the process of lining up a new expert following Mel Schilling's tragic passing last year.

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Following the heartbreaking passing of Married At First Sight Australia expert Mel Schilling, production is set to welcome a new face to the couch, joining experts John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2023, Mel tragically announced in March last year she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Then days later, Mel's husband Gareth shared a post to Instagram announcing her passing.

With filming of MAFS Australia 2027 underway, things will look a little different now, as a new expert is set to join the show in Mel's place.

MAFS Australia experts Alessandra, Mel, and John. Picture: Instagram

Who is 'Dr Lurve' aka Brigitte Zonta?

Production insiders have told the Daily Mail that well-known love and relationship coach, Dr Lurve, whose real name is Brigitte Zonta, is expected to join the MAFS Australia couch as an expert for its fourteenth series.

A production insider described her as "ideal television personality", as she'll be able to share her extensive relationship knowledge with "warmth" and "humour". However, she won't be afraid to confront questionable behaviour and understand what's driving it.

Another source said: "No one can replace Mel, and that is not what they are asking Dr Lurve to do. She can be warm and entertaining, but she can also cut through the excuses when somebody is not being honest."

The insider said Dr Lurve's work would be very useful, they said: "She understands modern dating and why people become attached to the wrong person.

"She will be looking at whether the participants' words and behaviour actually match. That is going to make her very interesting at the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies."

Dr Lurve is rumoured to be joining MAFS Australia. Picture: YouTube

Heading into the new era of MAFS Australia without Mel will never be easy, but sources admitted production are approaching it with "considerable sensitivity", as they were "never looking for a carbon copy of Mel".

"They needed somebody credible, confident and compassionate who could respect what Mel brought to the show while establishing a completely authentic presence of her own."

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