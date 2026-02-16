MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

The MAFS Australia couple were asked by producers to leave before the first dinner party and will not be seen on TV.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As viewers get their teeth into a new season of Married At First Sight Australia, many will be shocked to learn that one couple’s wedding will never see the light of day after they were kicked out of the experiment.

Sydney fitness guru Micah Lomu - who goes by 'Meekz' - married popular sports presenter Ankita Karungalekar on the show. However, their experience was abruptly cut short in September 2025, after damning allegations circulated on TikTok about Micah, which he denies.

Although several couples have been kicked off or removed from MAFS UK over the years, this is the first time it's happened Down Under.

Anikta and Micah appeared loved-up on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

Why are Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar not in MAFS Australia cast?

Last year, the couple spoke with Daily Mail Australia, and Micah claimed the controversy began when a woman had made an allegation regarding his past on TikTok.

When producers learnt of the rumours circulating online, the couple left their honeymoon early and were temporarily separated with no contact. Following extensive online backlash directed towards Micah, producers later decided it would be in the couple's "best interest" if they were removed from the experiment.

Speaking about that moment, Micah said: "They thought it was in my best interest for me to be dismissed from the experiment with no visual proof or nothing."

After they were removed, Micah had a meeting with the executive producers. He begged them to contact the police so he could clear his name, saying: "Please go to the police. Please tell this individual to go to the police, so I can clear my name.

"Because by dismissing me you're practically giving them validation that I've done wrong."

Ultimately, Micah revealed that he felt his mental health was used as a “scapegoat” to remove him and Ankita from the experiment.

Ankita spent over $6000 to $10,000 in preparation for the show. Picture: Instagram

Since being kicked off the show, Ankita spoke to Chattr about the financial loss she experienced in preparation for appearing on the show.

Ankita shockingly revealed she invested thousands of pounds into the whole process, saying: "I think I invested around $6000 to $10,000 with this whole process. The food, the investment [in] clothing, just the suitcases, and you know… the work that I lost."

Sadly, she also turned down four months work as a presenter, knowing she had to fully commit to the experiment, and was subsequently out of work for a month upon her return from filming.

Read more MAFS news here: