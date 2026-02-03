MAFS Australia's Mel's age, job and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 bride.

Melissa 'Mel' Akbay is a bride on Married at First Sight Australia 2026. Matched by the experts with Luke Fourniotis, Mel entered the experiment looking for or a 'blue' man for her 'pink' self - aka someone who takes out the trash so she doesn't have to.

The communications specialist from Canberra has been single for the last six years and now she worries she's running out of time to settle down and start a family. While she's been dating she hasn't found anyone in her age bracket that is ready for a serious relationship.

Mel would describe herself as "a great girlfriend who is up for the fun times and the chill times". So, as we watch her journey with Luke, here's everything else you need to know about the bride.

Mel is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay?

The MAFS bride is 28.

Where is MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay from?

Mel grew up in Canberra, but recently moved to Sydney for greener pastures.

What is MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay's job?

Mel works as a communications specialist.

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

Who did Mel marry on MAFS Australia?

Mel married Luke, but she was not impressed by him on their wedding day. While she was hoping to find the perfect man and have the perfect wedding, Luke arrived late after he forgot their wedding rings and had to go back for them.

She was then irked by Luke chewing gum while she read her vows, which was made worse when he spat his gum out into his sister's hand before he read his own vows.

What is MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay's TikTok and Instagram?

You can find Mel on TikTok here: melpoppy0

Mel's Instagram handle is here: mellpoppy

