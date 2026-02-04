Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

4 February 2026, 10:11

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day
Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Mel Akbay and Luke Fourniotis got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but did they stay together or have they split? Here's what we know.

The Married at First Sight Australia experts matched farmer Luke Fourniotis and communications specialist Mel Akbay.

Following Luke's dad's passing he's struggled with commitment so entered the experiment hoping that being put out of his comfort zone would help him finally settle down. And as she gets closer to 30, Mel chose MAFS because she's concerned that she's the only one in her friendship group not in a long-term relationship.

Luke and Mel's relationship didn't get off to a flying start, with Luke arriving extremely late to their wedding. This, and him chewing gum at the altar, really upset Mel.

So, did they managed to push past their differences, or did they call it a day? Here's what we know about Mel and Luke's relationship.

MAFS Australia's Mel was extremely upset on their wedding day
Mel was extremely upset on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

As the show is still airing and we haven't seen past their wedding day, we can't say for sure if Mel and Luke are still together or not.

On the evening of their wedding day, Luke asked Mel to forgive him for arriving late and said he'd prove that that's not the kind of man he is.

However, there is a slight sign that things didn't work out well for Luke and Mel as Luke has revealed he won't be watching the show back.

Speaking to TV WEEK, Luke described his MAFS experience as a "tough time". As the show set to air he revealed he had been ill and believed it was due to the stress of the show being on TV.

MAFS Australia's Luke and Mel during their wedding photoshoot
MAFS Australia's Luke and Mel during their wedding photoshoot. Picture: Nine

He said: "I think it’s part of just the stress of it all coming out. It was a tough time, so part of me doesn’t want to relive that, but there’s no escaping the feeling."

We can't yet know if he feels this way because things between him and Mel didn't work out or if the experiment was just a bad experience for him overall. But check back in on this page because we'll update it as soon as we know what happens with Mel and Luke.

The MAFS couple do follow each other on Instagram which means if they did end things, it was likely amicable.

