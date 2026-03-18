MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment

18 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment
MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Mel Akbay is facing backlash from viewers for her treatment of Luke Fourniotis during Revelations Week.

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Married at First Sight Australia's Luke Fourniotis has already revealed that he won't be watching the show back, and now as it airs in the UK, we think it's pretty clear why.

After an already rough start to their MAFS journey, Revelations Week came to make things just that bit worse for Mel and Luke. First up was the classic photo ranking challenge where the men are given a picture of all the brides, as well their own, and asked to rank them from most attractive to least.

The same is done on the reverse, so all the women are given photos of every groom to rank from most attractive to least. It's a simple task and if you want to keep your partner happy you put them in the top spot - or like Danny Hewitt did for Bec Zacharia, throw all the other pictures out of the window.

However, despite Luke ranking her first, Mel ranked Luke second, causing yet more tension in their already tense marriage.

MAFS Australia's Luke put Mel at the top of his photo ranking challenge
MAFS Australia's Luke put Mel at the top of his photo ranking challenge. Picture: Nine

Putting Luke at number two on her photo ranking, Mel told Luke: "﻿Physically you do look like some sort of Greek God."

But clearly he's not as godly as Grayson McIvor, who she gave the top spot to. This leads Luke to admit: "Right now I feel quite massively under confident."

Later, the pair underwent the Rapid Revelations challenge where they had to quickly list off some things about them from past relationships.

As Mel listed off the many ways she would "stalk" her exes, Luke began to realise he needed some space from their marriage and decided to stay with a friend for the night.

After Luke opened up to her about the way he was feeling, Mel told the cameras that it gave her the "ick", adding: "It seems like he's sulking."

MAFS Australia's Mel put Luke in the second spot on the photo ranking challenge
MAFS Australia's Mel put Luke in the second spot on the photo ranking challenge. Picture: Nine

The reaction to the episode has been largely negative towards Mel, with one viewer saying on Reddit: "TEAM FIND LUKE ANOTHER WIFE!!"

Another wrote: "Omg Mel has no compassion or empathy AT ALL! What a cold heartless woman!"

A third said: "honestly lost it when Mel said, “I feel like he’s sulking. The Luke I met at the wedding was so amazing.” Yeah… and you absolutely did not treat that amazing bloke very well, did you?

"You pushed him to this point. The man fully deserves a time-out. I’m actually surprised he didn’t tap out way earlier."

Since the show has been aired, Mel has shared an apology for the way she treated Luke.

Read more MAFS Australia news here:

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