MAFS Australia's Mel issues apology for "insensitive" treatment of Luke on the show

MAFS Australia's Mel issues apology for "insensitive" treatment of Luke on the show. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Mel Akay has apologised for the way she treated Luke and her comments about stalking, after he came forward and said he had "PTSD" from the show.

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Married at First Sight Australia's Mel Akay has shared an apology after receiving backlash for her treatment of Luke Fourniotis.

While Australia's viewers have already seen their journey play out, this page might include some spoilers for UK viewers, so read on at your own discretion.

Both Luke and Mel have spoken out about their experience on MAFS while the show has been airing, and Luke made it very clear that he has no plans to watch the show back.

After Mel revealed to the Daily Mail Australia that she felt the show had taken her "worst moments" and made that her storyline, she has shared an apology via social media.

Luke briefly left the experiment after 'Rapid Revelations'. Picture: Nine

Taking to instagram, Mel shared eight slides apologising for her behaviour and 'clearing up' things she felt weren't portrayed correctly on the show.

She said: "Over the past few weeks l've watched parts of myself on TV that have been difficult to see. There were moments where I didn't communicate well and came across insensitive.

"For that, I'm truly sorry to anyone who felt hurt or offended."

Mel's statement continued: "This experience has been a huge learning curve for me. I'm not perfect, and seeing things play back has made me reflect on how I handle certain moments. All I can do is acknowledge it and keep growing."

Mel and Luke on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Then, acknowledging some comments she made during Revelations Week, she said: "I also want to apologise for the comment I made about "stalking". I do not think stalking is funny and I absolutely do not condone that behaviour.

"I was referring to something from when I was 17 and joking with friends, and it was careless of me to say it the way I did. I regret it."

Mel's statement then went on to "clear up" some things she'd watched back in the edit. She said: "First, from the wedding episode. I did not ignore Luke's sisters.

"I went over, hugged them and spoke with them, as well as his mum, who were all lovely to me. I genuinely wish them all the best."

In the edit the viewers saw, Luke asked Mel at their wedding reception if she'd like to go and meet his sisters and she was seen shaking her head, saying no.

Mel and Luke on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Mel also claimed something she had said to Luke as a joke had been misinterpreted. "Another moment that's been circulating is the scene about Luke sleeping on the floor with a towel.

"That was said jokingly between us in the moment. Luke slept in the bed the entire time," she said.

The MAFS participant ended her statement with: "Lastly, I'm sorry for not developing romantic feelings for Luke and that the experiment didn't go the way we both would've hoped.

"Luke is a good person and I genuinely wish him the best. At the end of the day, I'm still learning like everyone else.

"I care deeply about treating people with kindness and respect. I hope people can allow me the space to move forward and show who I really am."

This comes after Mel had told the Daily Mail Australia that at times she'd been too scared to leave her house due to the hate she was getting from viewers.

She said: "For the last, like, three weeks since the show has aired, I have been genuinely too scared to go outside. People think they know Mel from MAFS. Mel from MAFS isn't a real person. I am a real person."

Meanwhile, Luke told the Daily Mail Australia that he feels he has "PTSD" from the experience and hasn't been able to enjoy any of the support sent to him from fans.

He said: "I feel like I actually had like a bit of PTSD… I'd been in this experiment with Mel and just wasn't really treated nicely kind of thing."

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