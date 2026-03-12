MAFS Australia's Luke says he 'won't be watching the show back' after shocking wedding

12 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Luke and Mel pictured on their wedding day and Luke in an interview.
MAFS Australia's Luke says he 'won't be watching the show back'. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Luke Fourniotis has spoken out about the stress he’s felt as the show begins airing on TV.

Married At First Sight Australia's groom Luke Fourniotis has shockingly revealed he will not be watching the show back.

Following the passing of his dad, Luke struggled with commitment and hoped the experiment would help him finally settle down. The experts matched him with communications specialist Mel Akbay, who was ready to settle down and start a family.

Sadly, married life didn't get off to the best of start, with Luke arriving extremely late to their wedding and chewing gum at the altar - which, as you can imagine, didn't go down very well with his bride.

Now that the long awaited MAFS Australia is finally airing in the UK, Luke has opened up for the first time about his headspace before the show went to air.

Mel pictured waiting at the altar.
Luke was extremely late to the wedding and left Mel waiting. Picture: Nine

Speaking to TV Week, Luke disclosed that he was battling an illness that he believed was triggered by the stress of the series finally airing. He said: “I’ve actually been a bit under the weather.

"I think it’s part of just the stress of it all coming out. It was a tough time, so part of me doesn’t want to relive that, but there’s no escaping the feeling.”

The MAFS groom also opened up about the unforeseen struggles he encountered without his without his late father by his side, while dealing with a breakdown of his only long-term relationship before the show.

“Those two losses formed a big void. I never fully dealt with my dad passing away; I’d never really dealt with anything remotely close to it before. Then, losing that relationship triggered emotions about Dad passing. It was quite a traumatic time.”

He admitted: "I wouldn’t say that the fear of loss impacted my time in the experiment, but I would say that there were new struggles that came up that made it not so good.”

Luke isn't the only MAFS Australia contestant this year who isn't planning to tune in. *Spoilers below!!!*

Luke pictured talking to Mel.
Luke later apologised for being late to their wedding. Picture: Nine

*Spoilers incoming!!!*

Brook Crompton, who is pregnant and engaged to her ex, Harry, revealed in a jaw-dropping interview that the couple's focus is on their growing family, not the show.

Harry said: "I haven’t even watched a single episode, I don’t think it’s very real to be honest."

It seemed Brook shares the same sentiment, as she admitted she doesn’t have "time for the drama" now.

