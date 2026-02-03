MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job and everything we know

3 February 2026, 11:09 | Updated: 3 February 2026, 11:27

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis
Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to where he's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia is here again with 18 singles looking to find love at first sight! Among those singles is farmer Luke Fourniotis who has struggled with commitment following the loss of his father.

Luke entered the experiment hoping the experts would match him with "an optimistic, energetic, bubbly girl" who he can spend his life with.

Before MAFS the 30 year old from Victoria was most commonly found on his farm working with sheep and chopping wood. As he looks for a life partner on the show, here's everything else you need to know about him.

Luke on MAFS Australia 2026
Luke on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Luke?

The MAFS groom is 30 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Luke from?

He's from Victoria, a state in southeast Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Luke's job?

Luke is a farmer. While he pulls off the handsome TikTok farmer role, it's not what he would have chosen for himself. However, he inherited his late father's cattle property and has been working on it for the last few years.

What happened to MAFS Australia's Luke's dad?

Luke's father passed away after battling cancer. Following his father’s passing, Luke also endured the breakdown of his only long-term relationship.

"Those two losses formed a big void. I never fully dealt with my dad passing away, I’d never really dealt with anything remotely close to it before.

"Then, losing that relationship triggered emotions about Dad passing. It was quite a traumatic time," he told TV WEEK.

Luke was late to his wedding to Mel on MAFS Australia
Luke was late to his wedding to Mel on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Who did Luke marry on MAFS Australia?

On MAFS Australia, Luke married 28-year-old communications specialist Mel Akbay.

It wasn't a smooth first meeting as Luke forgot the rings so he was late, and then he was chewing gum through Mel's vows, which did not go down well.

At the end of their wedding day, Mel still wasn't over it while Luke asked for forgiveness.

What is MAFS Australia's Luke's TikTok and Instagram?

Here's Luke's Instagram: lukefourn

Sadly, Luke's TikTok account is private.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Meet MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay

MAFS Australia's Mel's age, job and everything we know

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Chris Nield.

MAFS Australia's Chris' age, job, where he's from and more

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

Rachel and Steven on their MAFS wedding day [left]. Alissa and David on their wedding day [right].

How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's changed surname in season 4

Bridgerton season 4's Yerin Ha explains Sophie's important last name change

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet with dad Tamer Hassan.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

Love Island

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda

Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

Love Island

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

Love Island

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah

MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay

MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang live on stage

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

More TV & Entertainment News

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-APPLE TV+

Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to

Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained

Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

Love Island

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.

MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

MAFS UK's Rebecca has shared how she met girlfriend Lily Woodham

MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how she met girlfriend Lily Woodham

MAFS UK star teases major "drama" in upcoming reunion

MAFS UK star teases major "drama" in upcoming second reunion episode

MAFS UK fans have told Keye to "move on"

MAFS UK's Keye accuses Davide of being unfaithful 'first' with shock receipts

MAFS Australia 2025 couple Carina and Paul

MAFS Australia 2026's start date has been revealed

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed