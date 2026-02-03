MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to where he's from.

Married at First Sight Australia is here again with 18 singles looking to find love at first sight! Among those singles is farmer Luke Fourniotis who has struggled with commitment following the loss of his father.

Luke entered the experiment hoping the experts would match him with "an optimistic, energetic, bubbly girl" who he can spend his life with.

Before MAFS the 30 year old from Victoria was most commonly found on his farm working with sheep and chopping wood. As he looks for a life partner on the show, here's everything else you need to know about him.

Luke on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's Luke?

The MAFS groom is 30 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Luke from?

He's from Victoria, a state in southeast Australia.

What is MAFS Australia's Luke's job?

Luke is a farmer. While he pulls off the handsome TikTok farmer role, it's not what he would have chosen for himself. However, he inherited his late father's cattle property and has been working on it for the last few years.

What happened to MAFS Australia's Luke's dad?

Luke's father passed away after battling cancer. Following his father’s passing, Luke also endured the breakdown of his only long-term relationship.

"Those two losses formed a big void. I never fully dealt with my dad passing away, I’d never really dealt with anything remotely close to it before.

"Then, losing that relationship triggered emotions about Dad passing. It was quite a traumatic time," he told TV WEEK.

Luke was late to his wedding to Mel on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Who did Luke marry on MAFS Australia?

On MAFS Australia, Luke married 28-year-old communications specialist Mel Akbay.

It wasn't a smooth first meeting as Luke forgot the rings so he was late, and then he was chewing gum through Mel's vows, which did not go down well.

At the end of their wedding day, Mel still wasn't over it while Luke asked for forgiveness.

What is MAFS Australia's Luke's TikTok and Instagram?

Here's Luke's Instagram: lukefourn

Sadly, Luke's TikTok account is private.

